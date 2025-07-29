Injury scare from Eugenio Suarez could quietly benefit Cubs long-term

Eugenio Suarez’s injury isn’t just affecting the Arizona Diamondbacks, it could be trickling down to the Chicago Cubs as well, one of the potential suitors. The good news is x-rays on his hand came back negative so it probably won’t affect any negotiations. That said, does it mean the Cubs should still make the move? Not because Suarez is an injury liability, because he’s not, but because Matt Shaw is worth keeping around.

It may not cost Shaw in a deal, but if it does, the Cubs should have a lot more to think about than making a knee-jerk move to swap third basemen with the Diamondbacks. Shaw is a solid defensive player for the Cubs. Suarez is having an outstanding season offensively, but is it worth giving up on Shaw defensively?

The Chicago Cubs should have a longer leash with Matt Shaw than they do

The Cubs shouldn’t give up on Shaw just yet. He’s slashing .226/.296/.359 in his debut season. When you get the chance to get a superstar you do it, but not if it’s going to cost you a future star. The Cubs have every right to be urgent, but they shouldn’t be desperate in landing Suarez. They have bigger needs in their bullpen and starting rotation that they should focus on.

They can address their offense elsewhere, but benching Shaw or even trading him just doesn’t feel like it gets the Cubs any closer to contending for a title this season. They should leave the Suarez sweepstakes to the other contenders vying for him.

For the Cubs, Suarez would be a rental. He’s on an expiring contract, meaning they have to either re-sign him or let him go. It wouldn’t make much sense to trade for him when he may not be around next season. While Shaw on the other hand, is still under team control.

Chicago needs to invest in Shaw rather than going all in on Suarez. Shaw’s not having a bad rookie season and is a player who can clearly be part of the Cubs’ long term plan. Suarez probably isn’t. Giving up Shaw for him just isn’t worth it and soon the Cubs will see that. Maybe this injury scare is a sign the Cubs will use to not make the knee-jerk move.

Instead, it should reinforce why their deadline moves should be predicated on bolstering their pitching staff rather than taking a big swing at Suarez. It would be worth it now, but in the long term, the Cubs will regret giving up on Shaw so soon.