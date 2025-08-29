Inside the NL Central: Craig Counsell finally found a Brewers injury he can exploit

The Milwaukee Brewers were recently dealt a tough blow when closer Trevor Megill was placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to a flexor strain in his right arm. His availability for the postseason is now in question. The Brewers have the best record in Major League Baseball and lead the National League Central by 6 1/2 games over the second place Chicago Cubs.

However, this could present an opportunity for the Cubs to potentially fight their way back into the NL Central race. With just under a month to go before the end of the 2025 season, there is still time for Craig Counsell's club to gain some ground and potentially make a run at the Brewers for the top spot.

Brewers Trevor Megill injury could open door for Cubs comeback

Looking at the schedule, this injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Brewers. They and the Cubs don't meet again this season, but the Cubs look to have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way. Their biggest tests will be a September 18-21 series against the Cincinnati Reds and a September 23-25 series against the New York Mets.

The rest of the schedule features matchups with teams under .500. They face the Atlanta Braves twice, they have matchups with the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates, and will close the regular season with a home series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For the Brewers, the road is much tougher. Their next two series are against legitimate contenders, those being the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. They'll get some breaks with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels and Cardinals on the schedule in September, but they play the Texas Rangers from September 8-10, and they aren't out of contention yet. They also have a three-game series against the San Diego Padres from September 22-24 and wrap up the regular season against the Cincinnati Reds, a strong playoff contender.

So, the road is much easier for the Cubs, and the timing of the Megill injury couldn't be any worse for the Brewers as they try to nail down their third consecutive NL Central title and fourth in the last five years.

Chicago isn't dead yet, and they could very easily fight their way back into this race with a month to go in the 2025 regular season.