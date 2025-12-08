Inside the Cincinnati Reds path to signing Kyle Schwarber: Hope is not lost

The Cincinnati Reds have been connected to Kyle Schwarber all offseason, but linking the Reds to Schwarber and considering them the favorites to sign him are two different things. Sure, the Reds might have a shot, but not a single insider actually believes they'll end up signing him. It isn't hard to see why that is. They're the Cincinnati Reds, and big market teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets figure to express serious interest in signing the slugger.

Still, while the Reds aren't favorites to sign Schwarber, it'd be foolish to ignore them completely. Here's how they can get the NL MVP runner-up to sign the dotted line and play out the remainder of his prime years in the Queen City.

The latest Kyle Schwarber rumors and why the Reds make sense

Nothing much has changed on the Schwarber rumor mill. The Reds have always been in it, as the NY Post's Jon Heyman confirmed on Sunday, and have yet to be labeled as clear favorites for his services. In fact, it's pretty rare to find anyone saying the Phillies aren't clear favorites to re-sign him. Still, the Reds make a lot of sense for Schwarber for a couple of reasons.

Probably the favorite = Phillies

The interesting wild card = Mets

Have a chance = Reds@JonHeyman weighs in on the Kyle Schwarber market as the Winter Meetings get underway.



First and foremost, they need him. Despite playing half the time at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, the Reds ranked 21st with 167 home runs this past season. Schwarber hit roughly a third of that total on his own, and his 56 home runs this past season almost tripled Elly De La Cruz's total of 22. De La Cruz led the Reds in home runs, and Spencer Steer was their only other 20-home run hitter. Schwarber would change the complexion of this Reds lineup, and make it much scarier.

Second, Schwarber is an Ohio native. He's been on the record discussing how cool it'd be to play for the Reds, his hometown team. Schwarber's hometown ties could pull him towards the Reds, and even beyond that, he should thrive playing half the time at Great American Ballpark, and with him, the Reds would be sneaky contenders to make some noise in the postseason.

This makes a lot of sense for both the Reds and Schwarber.

What has to happen for the Reds to sign Kyle Schwarber

Reds must be willing to go the extra mile

As cool as it'd be for Schwarber to play for the Reds, at the end of the day, money talks. It'd be surprising if he left money on the table, especially if the Phillies lead the way in the bidding, just to join the Reds. This means that the Reds must be willing to go the extra mile and end the bidding as the highest bidder.

Does this mean giving Schwarber a ridiculous AAV? Does this mean adding an extra year onto their offer? I have no idea. Regardless, whatever deal Schwarber, a 32-year-old power-hitting DH, signs, is unlikely to age well.

Still, the Reds must be willing to make an investment they're uncomfortable with. As Los Angeles Dodgers' president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman put it, "If you're always rational about every free agent, you will finish third on every free agent." The Reds will have to be irrational if they want to win the Schwarber sweepstakes.

Reds must spend more than they're accustomed to

It'd be a hard sell for most teams to go the extra mile on a player of Schwarber's archetype, and it'd be an even harder sell for a team like the Reds to make the kind of financial commitment it'd take to land him. The Reds don't play in the league's smallest market, but they're far from a big-market team. It'll be a whole lot easier for the Phillies, Red Sox and Mets to throw a bunch of money at Schwarber than it is for the Reds.

The most lucrative free agency deals the Reds have given out are identical four-year, $64 million commitments to Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas back in the 2019 offseason. Schwarber figures to cost roughly double that in terms of total dollars over a four or five-year deal. Are the Reds comfortable going there?

The Reds ended last season with a $119 million payroll, good for 23rd in the majors. Schwarber's AAV alone will be roughly a quarter of that. For them to add that contract in and also be competitive, that payroll is going to have to go way up. Are the Reds comfortable doing that? To land a marquee free agent, they need to spend more than they've previously been willing to.

Reds cannot even consider trading Hunter Greene

What's been strange about this Reds offseason is that they've been linked to Schwarber in free agency, and there have also been reports that suggest they'd consider trading Hunter Greene away. I hate to label any player as untouchable, but why would the Reds sign Schwarber only to trade Greene away?

Greene is the ace of a very good Reds rotation, and he's under contract through 2029 on very team-friendly terms. How can you justify signing Schwarber, a 32-year-old DH, only to then trade away arguably the best player on the roster?

You can't, barring a ridiculous return that isn't going to be out there. The Reds shouldn't consider trading Greene regardless, but especially if they sign Schwarber, they have to be in win-now mode. Trading their best pitcher would be the opposite of trying to win now.

Where the Reds really rank among Kyle Schwarber's suitors

The Reds are clearly in the mix to sign Schwarber, but will have to compete with several clubs for his services. Again, they're in the mix, but shouldn't be considered the favorites.

New York Mets

The New York Mets need a power bat to complement Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, and there isn't a better one out there than Schwarber. Pete Alonso being available makes Schwarber less of a clear priority for New York, but Schwarber is a better hitter than Alonso. They could easily decide to pursue Schwarber, especially if they decide Alonso is better suited as a DH anyway, stealing him from their division rivals in the process.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds should be taken seriously, but probably aren't in the top two when discussing Schwarber landing spots. They have everything Schwarber could possibly want, except for deep pockets. Unfortunately, nothing matters more than money most of the time in free agency. The Reds stand a chance if they go out of their comfort zone, but we'll have to see it to believe it.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are another big-market team looking for power, and again, there isn't a better option out there than Schwarber. They should have the money to sign Schwarber, and might be extra motivated to sign him, knowing he's had success as a member of the Red Sox. Still, as enticing as Boston is, the Red Sox are not the frontrunners right now.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are the team to beat. They need his bat, they need his clubhouse presence, and perhaps most importantly, he has said nothing but great things about the Phillies. The Phillies like him and he likes the Phillies, so ultimately, this comes down to money, right? It's really hard to believe that the Phillies won't be the highest bidders.