MLB Winter Meetings revenge narratives in the making: Alonso to Phillies and more

Rivalries are prevalent all across MLB, and due to that, we sometimes see players on one side of the rivalry join the other side. Take Juan Soto, for example. He chose to leave one New York team, only to join the other. He is now public enemy No. 1 as a result.

These eight players could follow in Soto's footsteps by signing with his team's rival, beginning with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

Pete Alonso to the Philadelphia Phillies?

Pete Alonso has spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets, and has been such a prolific power hitter to the point where he's the franchise's leader in that category with 264 long balls. He's averaged 42 home runs and 114 RBI per 162 games in his career, making him one of the premier run producers in the game since debuting in 2019.

Sure, his glove isn't good, but the Philadelphia Phillies have Bryce Harper, an elite defender, entrenched at first base. The Phillies could really use a big power bat, and there isn't a better right-handed option available on the open market than Alonso. He's coming off arguably his most well-rounded offensive season, which saw him hit a league-leading 41 doubles, launch 38 home runs, and drive in 126 runs.

It'd be weird to see a lifelong Met in that uniform, but the Phillies are one of the few sensible landing spots for Alonso that isn't in Queens.

Mets have been linked to Kyle Schwarber under one condition

Whether the Phillies end up with Alonso or not, Kyle Schwarber to the Mets is a possibility. Sure, the Phillies should be seen as favorites to re-sign Schwarber, as the Mets should be with Alonso, but what if these two sluggers just swapped teams?

There are pros and cons here. Schwarber gets on base more and is a more prolific power hitter, as evidenced by his 56 home runs in 2025. However, Alonso is a better hitter for average, and while he isn't a good defender by any means, he at least can play the field. It'd be an unmitigated disaster if Schwarber had to play the field at this stage of his career.

Schwarber would make the Mets' lineup more dangerous than Alonso, but his lack of a position make him a tough player to roster, especially since the Mets already have Juan Soto locked in long-term. Regardless, MLB fans might be rooting for this swap, knowing the chaos that can ensue.

Ranger Suarez is an ace the Mets rotation needs

Schwarber isn't the only Phillies player who can depart for their biggest rival. Ranger Suarez might be the rotation solution that the Mets are looking for. Factors like not throwing 160 innings in a single season and his declining fastball velocity are reasons to stay away, but at the end of the day, it's hard not to like his results.

Suarez had a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts in 2025, and he has a 3.25 ERA in 143 appearances (116 starts) since 2021. Perhaps most importantly, Suarez has a 1.48 postseason ERA in 42.2 innings of work across 11 appearances (eight starts). He might not have ace-stuff, but he's certainly pitched like a frontline starter, particularly in October.

Suarez shouldn't top the Mets' wishlist, but given their rotation need, he may end up in Queens, maybe even with Schwarber. Boy, wouldn't that be something?

Yankees need some infield help. Why not Alex Bregman?

He only spent one season with the Boston Red Sox, but Alex Bregman's impact was impossible to miss. Not only was he a perfect fit at Fenway Park, but his impact as a leader for a young team was felt. Losing him would be a major blow, and losing him to the New York Yankees would be unfathomably bad.

Now, to be fair, the odds of Bregman ending up in the Bronx are fairly slim. The Yankees just traded for Ryan McMahon, a capable third baseman, and are more likely to spend big on an outfielder than Bregman. Still, adding his big right-handed bat to their lineup would help, and frustrate rival fan bases as well.

See, it isn't only Red Sox fans who'd be upset by this reality, but Houston Astros fans would be beside themselves to see Bregman, a player they still adore, end up with arguably their biggest playoff rival. It's rare to see two frustrated fan bases by one transaction, but that'd be the reality if this move actually happened.

Red Sox could replace Bregman with Bo Bichette

Losing Bregman would really hurt, but Red Sox fans would get over it rather quickly if it meant that Bo Bichette would come to Boston. As good a player as Bregman is, Bichette is a tier above him as a hitter.

Bichette slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 2025 for the Toronto Blue Jays. He's racked up 175+ hits in each of his last four seasons. He might not be the slugger Red Sox fans are hoping for, but Bichette is as good a pure hitter as there is, and he's always seen the ball well at Fenway Park.

There are defensive concerns with Bichette, but he's a better hitter than Bregman and is four years younger as well. Losing Bregman would hurt, but replacing him with a younger option, and stealing him away from the Toronto Blue Jays in the process, wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.

Yankees could lose another outfielder to the Mets in Cody Bellinger

Like Bregman, Cody Bellinger only played one season with the New York Yankees, and he didn't even choose to go there. Still, he has a chance to fully follow in Soto's footsteps and join him on the Mets.

After trading Brandon Nimmo, the Mets have two vacancies in their outfield. Rookies Carson Benge and Jett Williams are likely to compete for one of those spots, but it'd behoove the Mets to land a veteran for the other. If they elect to pass on Kyle Tucker, the best outfielder available, Bellinger would be the best alternative. His versatility makes him extra appealing for the Mets as well. Bellinger's ability to play first base can come in handy with Pete Alonso a free agent, and his ability to play both left field and center field allows the Mets to be flexible when pursuing their third outfielder.

How well Bellinger will hit when he isn't playing half the time at Yankee Stadium is a question worth asking, but for a Mets team clearly looking to improve its defense, Bellinger makes a lot of sense. At least for Yankees fans, this departure wouldn't be nearly as heartbreaking.

Edwin Diaz could answer the Dodgers call for bullpen help

In 2024, the Mets faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the NL Pennant on the line, but fell short. These two National League foes didn't play any meaningful games in 2025, but that doesn't mean Mets fans have forgotten about 2024. Given that, losing Edwin Diaz to that team, would hurt.

Diaz is the best reliever available, and arguably the best closer in the sport. Sure, the Devin Williams signing gives them a safety net if Diaz were to sign elsewhere, but Mets fans want Diaz back. Not only is he dominant, but he's also become a fan favorite throughout his years in Queens.

The biggest weakness the Dodgers have is in their bullpen. That team, getting this closer, would make them so much harder to beat. It'd be one thing to lose Diaz in free agency, it's another thing to lose him to a team that knocked the Mets out of the playoffs as recently as 2024, especially when the bullpen is their only clear weakness right now.