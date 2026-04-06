It's past time for Yankees fans to get over Juan Soto

The front office has focused on building through the draft and acquiring veteran pitchers to stabilize the roster amid financial constraints.

The New York Yankees have struggled to replace their former star who chose to join a rival team in free agency last December.

Juan Soto bruised the ego of New York Yankees fans all across the globe when he elected to leave the Bronx to head to the New York Mets in free agency back in December of 2024. While hurt feelings were understandable, there's been more than enough time for those fans to get over the perceived insult. But it's clear some portion of the team's passionate fan base is still struggling to process the pain of Soto's departure.

It's unclear how many fans elected to participate in a profane chant regarding Soto in the 8th inning of the Yankees' loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday evening. What is clear is that it the chant was loud enough to be picked up by TV crews.

Yankees fans chanting “F*ck Juan Soto” in the 8th inning vs the Marlins. pic.twitter.com/bW5U8eazIe — That’s Baseball, Suzyn (@thats_bb_suzyn) April 5, 2026

Michael Kay and the rest of the YES Network team broadcasting the game for New York elected not to acknowledge the chants. It was still hard to miss, though. At best, it was a curious chant for Yankee fans to engage in while playing against the Marlins a full 118 months or so after Soto made his choice in free agency. At worst, it was a sign that a small, but vocal, portion of the team's fan base has not come to terms with Soto's defensible decision to head across town for a record payday.

Yankees' Juan Soto trolling just looks sad at this point

It's time for everyone associated with the Yankees to move on. After all, GM Brian Cashman and his staff quickly pivoted to sign ace pitcher Max Fried, and the lefty has anchored the team's pitching staff since arriving in the Bronx. His stellar play has done wonders to help keep the team afloat after Gerrit Cole was sidelined due to Tommy John surgery.

In some ways, the anti-Soto chants would be better aimed at Yankee ownership. The group led by Hal Steinbrenner is showing more financial restraint than it ever did under his father's leadership, which has opened up the possibility of losing out on free agents like Soto in a way that wouldn't have seemed possible even a decade ago.

Many would argue that the new regime in the Bronx is showing too much financial restraint. The team's World Series drought continues as the organization tries to control cost and build more of the roster with homegrown stars.

A quick look at the current roster shows just how tough that road can be. Aaron Judge, Ben Rice and Austin Wells are the only three regular members of the team's current starting lineup that grew up inside the organization. The pitching staff has been buoyed by the likes of Cam Schlittler and Will Warren but still is largely formed by veterans who were acquired via free agency and trade.

In the end, anti-Soto chants will pop up intermittenty at Yankee Stadium until his memory can be vanquished by winning a World Series title. That's the best way for Cashman and his front office to help fans forget about losing the generational star.