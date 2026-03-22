Why Juan Soto leaving the Yankees could hurt even more a year later

Juan Soto's decision to spurn the New York Yankees for the New York Mets was notable for a couple of reasons. Not only were the Mets able to beat the Yankees in a bidding war for a player the Yankees desperately wanted, but they landed a future Hall of Famer in the middle of his prime. This reality is a painful one for the Yankees to accept.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The New York Yankees aggressively pursued a future Hall of Famer who chose their city rivals instead.

This star player, known for exceptional pitch discernment, now bolsters the Mets' lineup over the Yankees.

The Yankees' current success with the ABS system highlights what might have been with both stars on the same team.

And the pain of losing Soto to the Mets might not even wear off for a while, with the ABS implementation being another reason for Yankees fans to be salty. Soto was named the player who will be the best at challenging balls and strikes by his fellow peers. Yes, even better than Aaron Judge.

Juan Soto's betrayal robs Yankees of incredible dynamic ABS duo

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Some Yankees fans might not agree with this poll, and I don't fully blame them. Judge, a 6-foot-7 giant, often gets the short end of the stick on low strike calls. In fact, according to MLB.com, no hitter has had more called strikes against him on pitches out of the strike zone than Judge, who admitted he's excited for the new change.

“I’m excited for it,” Judge said. “I think it’s going to be a little weird, because I’m not an umpire. I’m a hitter. I’ve never been in the box trying to think about, ‘Is this a ball? Is that a strike?’ If I feel like I can hit it, I feel like it’s a strike.”

Soto's eye is ridiculously good, but so is Judge's. It really could be a coin toss regarding who is better. Whether Soto or Judge would end up benefiting more had the chance to be irrelevant because, again, they were once on the same team. While Soto and Judge were together, pitchers had the ability to nibble outside of the zone and potentially get lucky with calls from home plate umpires.

Now, though, it's nothing but another thing for the Yankees to be upset about regarding Soto. With all of that being said, as frustrating as it might be to never get the chance to see Judge and Soto challenging pitches in the same lineup, it's worth noting that the Yankees should be fine even without Soto in the ABS department.

Yankees thriving with ABS system far more than Juan Soto's Mets

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone's Yankees have been ultra-aggressive when it comes to using the ABS system, and success has come with their aggression. They lead the majors in ABS challenge wins, and that's despite Judge playing in the World Baseball Classic for much of the spring.

ABS Challenges Won So Far



47 NYY

46

45

44

43

42 MIN

41

40

39

38 COL STL

37 CLE

36 CWS LAA CHC SEA

35 BOS SF MIA CIN

34

33 PHI

32 SD

31

30 TB ATL

29 ATH PIT

28 TOR MIL WSH

27

26 HOU

25

24 KC

23

22

21

20

19 TEX BAL DET

18 LAD

17 ARI

16

15

14 NYM — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 21, 2026

At the bottom of the list are Soto's Mets. Now, Soto, like Judge, played in the WBC, so take that with a grain of salt, and they haven't been as aggressive as the Yankees, but it's still worth noting.

The Yankees have the most successful ABS challenges in MLB this Spring Training



Both of Will Warren's first inning strikeouts happened on successful challenges, one by JC Escarra and one by Warren pic.twitter.com/3hdaFoXSWx — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 22, 2026

Whether Soto or Judge winds up leading the league in successful ABS challenges remains to be seen, but all Yankees fans can think of is how dominant their team would be relative to the rest of the league had they had Soto and Judge hitting back-to-back. The fact that they had that for a year without ABS involvement only makes it more painful.