It took Clayton Kershaw one inning to embarrass John Smoltz for awful commentary

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who recently recorded his 3,000th strikeout, was voted into the All-Star Game by commissioner Rob Manfred. While his statistics might not suggest Kershaw is an All-Star, he has more than earned the exemption over the course of his illustrious career. Kershaw was mic'd up for his inning of work, in which he struck out a batter. While he was throwing, Braves legend and broadcaster John Smoltz made a comment about Kershaw's cutter. The Dodgers star was quick to correct him.

"I DON'T THROW A CUTTER SMOLTZY"



Clayton Kershaw on the mic 😂 pic.twitter.com/8pStUE3GzY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2025

And that's that. Smoltz can, at times, jump the gun with his commentary. He's an easy target for rival fanbases during FOX broadcasts, but he does add a bit of value from time to time. Yet, in what can only be described as one of the biggest moments of this game – Kershaw on the mic, willing to share his knowledge with the world – Smoltz made a key mistake.

Clayton Kershaw made John Smoltz eat his words

Don't expect Smoltz to live that down anytime soon.

