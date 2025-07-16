It took Clayton Kershaw one inning to embarrass John Smoltz for awful commentary

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who recently recorded his 3,000th strikeout, was voted into the All-Star Game by commissioner Rob Manfred. While his statistics might not suggest Kershaw is an All-Star, he has more than earned the exemption over the course of his illustrious career. Kershaw was mic'd up for his inning of work, in which he struck out a batter. While he was throwing, Braves legend and broadcaster John Smoltz made a comment about Kershaw's cutter. The Dodgers star was quick to correct him.
And that's that. Smoltz can, at times, jump the gun with his commentary. He's an easy target for rival fanbases during FOX broadcasts, but he does add a bit of value from time to time. Yet, in what can only be described as one of the biggest moments of this game – Kershaw on the mic, willing to share his knowledge with the world – Smoltz made a key mistake.
Clayton Kershaw made John Smoltz eat his words
Don't expect Smoltz to live that down anytime soon.
We'll have more on this story shortly.