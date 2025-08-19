It took nine months for Willy Adames to regret bailing on the Brewers

The San Francisco Giants made a big splash last offseason when they signed veteran shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract. San Francisco had landed a big bat to bolster their lineup, and the recent addition of Rafael Devers was only supposed to enhance their lineup and their chances at making it back to the postseason.

However, the Giants are soon headed to American Family Field to take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Adames will be back for the first time as a visiting player. During his time in Milwaukee, he helped guide the Brew Crew to three National League Central titles in four years.

Willy Adames opens up about leaving the Brewers

The 29-year-old recently discussed his upcoming return to Milwaukee, and his comments make it seem like he is missing his Brewers teammates.

"They have something special going on," Adames said of his old team. "I don’t know the motivation behind it, but I know they have good people there. They definitely have good energy going because you don’t win that many games without good energy in the clubhouse and good relationships in there.

"I know maybe 95 percent of the guys there and I'm happy for them," he continued. "It looks like they're having fun every day."

Granted, the Brewers were likely never going to re-sign Adames, as they had Joey Ortiz waiting in the wings to take over at shortstop and also aren't a team that spends big in free agency. But the Brewers have proven time and again that spending big money on high-profile free agents isn't the only way to win.

While Brewers thrive, Willy Adames and the Giants falter

In fact, the Giants outspent the Brewers, and Milwaukee is having a much better season. The Brewers have the best record in Major League Baseball and a nine-game lead in the NL Central after a record-setting 14-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Giants are well out of contention. They are 10 games back in the NL West and 5.5 back in the Wild Card race. They are 61-64 as they continue their crucial series against the San Diego Padres.

It's clear that Adames is missing the Brewers and that leaving is a decision he might wish to have back, even if the Brewers weren't going to spend big money on him.

The Brewers are by far the superior team to the Giants, and San Francisco's playoff hopes certainly seem remote at the moment.