The Philadelphia Phillies are a good, yet flawed, baseball team. The star power is evident, and their rotation is as good as any, but their bullpen leaves a lot to be desired and their outfield could really use an upgrade. One of those potential outfield upgrades is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who wasted no time showing that he should be Dave Dombrowski's top priority when it comes to by launching a leadoff home run at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.

Jarren Duran leadoff HR off Zack Wheelerpic.twitter.com/iCyWp5VHg3 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 21, 2025

This wasn't an ordinary lead-off home run from Duran, either. It was an opposite field shot off Zack Wheeler, one of the best pitchers on the planet. Talk about making a good first impression in front of a potential suitor!

Jarren Duran would be a great fit for the Phillies at the trade deadline

No, the Phillies should not be pursuing Duran based on this one at-bat, but that one at-bat gave Phillies fans a snippet of what he can do at the plate. His extra-base hit ability would do wonders for this Phillies lineup that lacks depth, particularly in the outfield.

Duran isn't having as good of a year in 2025 as he did last season, but he still has 43 extra-base hits, including an MLB-leading 10 triples. Only Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos have more extra-base hits on this Phillies roster.

Bryce Harper is great, but he's a first baseman now. Kyle Schwarber is as terrifying a hitter as there is in the game, but he isn't an outfielder anymore. Trea Turner is really good, but he's a shortstop. Those three stars have had great years, but the lineup really falls off afterwards, and that can be largely attributed to their outfielders.

Castellanos is known for his bat, but his 104 WRC+ is just a shade above league-average. Brandon Marsh has been below-average as a hitter this season, and Max Kepler might be on DFA-watch with how poorly he's performed. Duran, even in a down year, would be the team's best outfielder by a wide margin.

There aren't expected to be many stars available at this year's deadline, and Duran might be as good as it gets in that regard among outfielders. He'd make the Phillies much better and is realistic when it comes to the team acquiring him.

Phillies are dream Jarren Duran landing spot for Red Sox

Duran figures to be available due to the glut of outfielders the Red Sox have at their disposal, but he'd cost a lot to acquire given his additional years of club control. Well, it just so happens that the Phillies have a stacked farm system capable of acquiring a player like Duran while also filling other holes.

Whether the centerpiece is Mick Abel, Aidan Miller, or Aroon Escobar, the Phillies have a slew of prospects that would intrigue Craig Breslow and the Red Sox. Now, it's on Dombrowski putting his chips in and giving the Phillies the outfield upgrade they desperately need.