It’s only a matter of time before Braves bring back DFA’d veteran

Just as the Atlanta Braves were about to navigate their way out of the All-Star break, they slipped under the radar with a trade to help their ailing pitching staff. The Braves traded for veteran Dan Dunning in a deal with the Rangers. But as a result, fans saw a familiar phrase coming out of Atlanta on the transaction log: Jesse Chavez has been designated for assignment. This, of course, isn't the first time the veteran reliever has been DFA'd, but we know that it will ultimately end up with him back on the Braves.

This year alone, the 41-year-old Chavez has already been designated for assignment by the Braves on two separate occasions. He was signed after being released by the Rangers, incidentally, near the end of spring training to a minor league deal by Atlanta, but was DFA'd on April 1. He quickly signed back with Triple-A Gwinnett — but was then DFA's again on April 23, the day his contract was selected from Gwinnett. He returned to Gwinnett a week later and was then called back up in early July.

Now, we're back in DFA territory once again with Chavez to make room for Dunning on the roster. However, if there's anything in this life — and with this baseball team in particular — that Braves fans can count on, it's that the veteran right-hander that's become a fan favorite will be back again.

Jesse Chavez will be back with the Braves before you know it

It's almost like a punch line at this point the way Atlanta has moved Chavez all over the place, or even seen him sign elsewhere, only for him to end up back on the Braves. At the same time, though, there are two things that make it seem like a formality that it'll happen again, both of which make a ton of sense.

For one, the Braves' pitching staff is just severely depleted right now. Injuries have ravaged this group, which has led to constant shuffling of pieces up and down from the minors and in the organization. Even with Dunning in the fray, Atlanta could also still trade some of their incumbent relievers before the deadline, which will make the shuffling continue. That would obviously put Chavez back in the mix if he sticks around in the organization.

That's where the other part of the equation comes into play. Chavez clearly just feels comfortable in Atlanta at this point in his career. There's a reason that he's spent at least part of every season dating back to 2021 with the Braves and has continued to come back. So if the shuffling continues and Chavez wants to keep pitching, staying in this comfortable place for him just seems terribly obvious.

Now, it's worth noting that Chavez has not been as rock-solid this season as he's been in years past, albeit in limited work. He's made four appearances for the Braves and has given up eight earned runs in as many innings, including giving up four home runs to opposing offenses. At the same time, the Braves aren't contending at this point and might simply be in too deep a hole to dig out of. They need familiar and quality bodies, particularly pitchers, to help them survive this season.

So it only stands to reason that Chavez will be back with the Braves once again sooner rather than later after another DFA. It's not the best way to treat an employee, sure. But if Chavez seems okay enough with it to let it keep happening, then we can bet that Atlanta is going to keep doing it.