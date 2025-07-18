MLB trade grades: Alex Anthopoulos awakens with surprise Braves deadline approach

The Atlanta Braves are a trade deadline mystery. No one quite knows what they have planned, but the industry expects Alex Anthopoulos to sell off expiring assets such as Raisel Iglesias and Marcell Ozuna, while holding onto players under contract beyond 2025. That sounds easy enough, and understandable given the number of injuries the Braves have suffered this season. On Thursday night, the Braves made an impressive deal, adding Dane Dunning from the Texas Rangers.

Dunning has been feature primarily as a relief pitcher this season. He has a 3.38 ERA, and the Braves clearly see something in him. When Atlanta adds a new member to the bullpen on the cheap, they are damn sure about it. You can just ask Pierce Johnson.

MLB trade grades: What did the Braves give up for Dane Dunning?

The Braves have traded minor-league reliever Jose Ruiz in exchange for Dunning, per reports. In a corresponding move, the Braves have also designated relief pitcher Jesse Chavez for assignment. For those in the know, that means Chavez will be re-signed shortly. Chavez has been DFA'd at least three times this season so far.

Dunning served as a salary dump for the Rangers. However, the former first-round pick did pitch well during the Rangers' World Series winning season, as he had a 3.70 ERA in over 172 innings.

The Braves bullpen has been a sore spot for much of the season, especially in the back end. Raisel Iglesias is expected to be traded by late July, and he was supposed to be the team's closer this season. Atlanta tends to know what they're doing when it comes to bullpen acquisitions. I'd trust their judgement as it pertains to Dunning, who has been good when healthy this season.

Braves trade grade: B-

Rangers trade grade: C