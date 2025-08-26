Jacob Misiorowski might not win NL Rookie of the Year after all

Year after year the Milwaukee Brewers seem to produce outstanding pitching talent and 2025 is no different with rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski. The 23-year-old starter made his MLB debut in June and appeared to be the next Paul Skenes as Misiorowski was named to the NL All-Star team after only making five career starts.

Misiorowski tossed five no-hit innings in his debut and then struck out 12 in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the All-Star Game, which put the Brewers' starting pitcher in the middle of Rookie of the Year discussion. However, there's now a different pitcher from the NL Central who has become the favorite to win the award.

Jacob Misiorowski's recent struggles

It looked like the Brewers struck gold with their 2022 second round pick as Misiorowski was almost unhittable in his first three MLB starts. The right-hander gave up a total of three hits in his first 16 innings of work, winning each of his first three starts to begin his MLB career.

Following the All-Star break the Brewers decided to ease Misiorowski back into the rotation, limiting him to 64 pitches over 3.2 innings on July 22, against the Seattle Mariners. Then, in his next start Misiorowski only pitched four innings against the Chicago Cubs as the hard-throwing pitcher saw his pitch count soar in the first inning. The Brewers still won that game 8-4 against the Cubs, but there were signs that Misiorowski wasn't as sharp as he was in June.

During that start against the Cubs, Misiorowski took a line drive off his shin that led to a stint on the 15-day injured list. Not the end of the world for the Brewers, but with the missed time and ensuing poor results the shine has really worn off on Misiorowski.

In his last two starts since returning from the injured list Misiorowski has allowed eight earned runs in 5.1 innings. The young starter has not been the dominant presence on the mound, striking out eight and walking six batters, while not being able to pitch beyond the fourth inning.

After posting a 1.13 ERA in his first three starts, Misiorowski now has a 4.19 ERA in 38.2 innings. That includes a 6.35 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in his last 22.2 innings pitched. Meanwhile, the Cubs have a rookie pitcher who hasn't just surpassed Misiorowski in Rookie of the Year discussion, he's become one of the best starters in all of baseball.

Cade Horton new Rookie of the Year favorite

Cade Horton made his MLB debut with the Cubs on May 10, against the New York Mets. He was technically the bulk pitcher in his debut, tossing four innings and giving up three runs. Since then, Horton has recorded a 2.71 ERA in 17 starts.

Fans were in shock following the trade deadline that Jed Hoyer didn't pay up to add an impact starting pitcher or a big bat at third base. According to numerous reports the Cubs were interested in Washington Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore, but the NL East squad was rumored to be asking for Matt Shaw and Horton, plus more!

As the saying goes, sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make because the pair of rookies have been the two best players for the Cubs during the past month.

Where is the team without the second half performances from Matt Shaw & Cade Horton?



Shaw:

.298 AVG | .343 OBP | .691 SLG

6.9 BB% | 18.6 K% | 181 wRC+



Horton:

7 GS

37.0 IP | 0.49 ERA | 0.78 WHIP

24.8 K% | 8.0 BB% pic.twitter.com/6FNoK85iQt — Chief Cub (@ChiefCub) August 25, 2025

While Shaw has been a giant boost to the offense that was overall slumping since the All-Star break until recently, Horton has been phenomenal dating back to early July.

Horton has given up a total of six earned runs in his last nine starts, which come out to a 1.11 ERA in 48.2 innings going back to July 3. Out of those six runs, four of them came in one start against the Minnesota Twins.

After his latest gem, six innings of shutout ball against the Los Angeles Angels, Horton became the new betting favorite to win 2025 NL Rookie of the Year.

Cade Horton is now the NL Rookie of the Year favorite at DraftKings 👀 pic.twitter.com/cByisVyTv1 — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) August 25, 2025

So much for all that hype surrounding Jacob Misiorowski. Cade Horton has completely taken over any debate on what pitcher should win this year's ROY award in the National League, leaving the Brewers' rookie in the dust.