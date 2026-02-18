Jarren Duran trade rumors: 5 best spring suitors to end Red Sox logjam

The Boston Red Sox have a "problem" every MLB team is jealous of. They have four starting outfielders for three spots. Sure, they could use one of them at DH, but trading one of them for a player at another position has always made more sense. Of the four, Jarren Duran has always been the most sensical trade candidate given his shorter years of control and the ceilings of the other outfielders.

It's probably unlikely that a deal materializes before Opening Day, and Duran said he pays no attention to rumors, but that doesn't mean the Red Sox will or even should stop trying to deal him. Any of these potential suitors makes sense for Duran and the Red Sox.

Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals have improved their outfield situation this offseason by trading for Isaac Collins and signing Lane Thomas, but with Collins, Kyle Isbel and the unproven Jac Caglianone projected to start on most nights for Kansas City, the need for an outfielder is clear. Duran, in particular, would fit like a glove.

Duran's speed on the base paths with the likes of Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino behind him can lead to a ton of runs for Kansas City. He wouldn't come cheap, but from Cole Ragans to Noah Cameron to Kris Bubic, the Royals have a plethora of starting pitchers to get the Red Sox interested. They've long made sense as trade partners, and it wouldn't be shocking to see one come to fruition.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The need for offensive reinforcements couldn't be clearer in Philadelphia. Yes, the Philadelphia Phillies did sign Adolis Garcia to play right field, but is he even an upgrade over Nick Castellanos, whom they just released? They hope Justin Crawford can win the center field job, but what if he isn't ready? Even if he is ready, what are the odds that he's close to as good a player as Duran is?

Sure, the Phillies already have too many left-handed hitters and they could use more power than what Duran provides, but at this point, beggars can't be choosers. The Phillies are in clear need of an outfielder, and Duran is as good as any that's available right now. If they're serious about winning now, offering prospects the Red Sox would be interested in like Andrew Painter and/or Aidan Miller should be something Dave Dombrowski thinks long and hard about.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners right fielder Victor Robles | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners already made a blockbuster trade for Brendan Donovan, so it probably isn't likely that they'd make another, but they ought to. The Mariners are clearly in win-now mode after falling short in Game 7 of the ALCS last season, they still have several prospects the Red Sox would want, like Kade Anderson, Ryan Sloan and Michael Arroyo, and they could use an outfielder.

Two of their outfield spots are taken up by Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, but right field is wide open, with Victor Robles as their current projected starter. Donovan fills the lead-off void Seattle lacked, but he'd still lengthen the lineup a lot more than Robles would have. The Mariners might already be favorites to win the AL, so if they were to add Duran to the mix, World Series dreams would feel awfully realistic.

Cincinnati Reds

Athletics center fielder JJ Bleday | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Despite playing half the time at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, the Cincinnati Reds didn't hit much in 2025. They ranked 14th in runs scored and 19th in OPS, making them an average offensive team at best. To show how lackluster their lineup was, even in a down year, Duran's 111 wRC+ would've led the team. Yes, he had a better all-around offensive season than Elly De La Cruz.

The Eugenio Suarez addition will obviously help, but the Reds are more than one bat away from being seen as serious threats. Left field is a position of weakness with J.J. Bleday as their projected starter, making Duran an easy fit, especially when considering the fact that TJ Friedl is their only somewhat formidable left-handed hitter. The Reds could easily stomach parting with a pitcher like Nick Lodolo or Rhett Lowder if it means bringing a bat of Duran's caliber to Cincinnati, especially since Duran would come with three years of cheap club control.

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres left fielder Ramon Laureano | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have been linked to Duran for what feels like years, yet a deal has never come to fruition. Odds are, a deal won't be agreed upon anytime soon, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. The Duran fit is still pretty clear, as the Padres can create room by using him or Ramon Laureano at DH.

They could certainly use more power than Duran would realistically provide, but as mentioned above, beggars can't be choosers. The Padres lack the assets and money needed to acquire the kind of superstar A.J. Preller loves to pursue, but Duran would still be a massive upgrade over Miguel Andujar. The Padres don't have nearly as much to offer Boston as the teams above, but if anyone can pull off a blockbuster, it's Preller.