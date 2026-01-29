Desperation trade offers for Jarren Duran, Nico Hoerner and more as spring training looms

With roughly two weeks until pitchers and catchers report league-wide, it's time to gear up for another MLB season. The offseason dust has mostly settled, but a few noteworthy stragglers remain in free agency. As for the trade market, well, it's do-or-die time.

Several stars are stuck in rumor mill limbo. Their teams are clearly open to a deal for the right price, but the "right price" is often much too high for inquiring GMs. That can always change — or the inquiring GMs can step up their aggression. This is a time for desperation. Here are a few blockbuster trade concepts to spice up the next couple weeks.

Twins send RHP Joe Ryan to Orioles

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

The Minnesota Twins underwent a massive fire sale at the deadline, with their motivations purely financial. It would appear that ownership and the front office are willing to stem the tide and attempt to compete for now, but Joe Ryan's name has been floating around in trade rumors for what feels like an eternity. He has two years of club control left and the market for quality pitchers has never been stronger.

We know the Baltimore Orioles need to upgrade their rotation. Ryan isn't necessarily a surefire No. 1 ace, but he's a 2025 All-Star whose peak enters that territory. The 29-year-old righty misses plenty of bats with his fastball despite lower velocity. He also exhibits elite command, with a 5.6 percent walk rate. Baltimore is more prepared to negotiate a long-term extension than ever before and the worst-case scenario is two full seasons with Ryan leading the rotation (or one full season with a fruitful trade in 2027).

For the Twins, this trade has the potential to return major value at the plate. Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad are former top prospects who can hit the baseball very, very hard. Both are blocked from regular MLB at-bats due to Baltimore's positional overflow, but there should be no shortage of opportunities in Minnesota. The Twins also receive 22-year-old catcher Ike Irish, Baltimore's 2025 first-round pick. He's a lefty with potential wall-to-wall power and the athleticism to play corner outfield if necessary. Minnesota would get an extended window of control for all three.

Astros send 3B Isaac Paredes to Phillies

Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

The Carlos Correa trade has left the Houston Astros without much room for Isaac Paredes, despite an All-Star campaign in 2025. The 26-year-old, with two years of club control left, offers an intriguing blend of youth and immediate production for the Philadelphia Phillies — a team with both an immediate need and the financial means to extend Paredes, potentially.

Paredes has significant pull-side power and his bat should play well at Citizen Bank Park. The Astros, in return, can take on the final year of Alec Bohm's contract. He was an All-Star in 2024, and while the offensive profile has sputtered of late, he's more than qualified to handle fifth infielder duties behind Correa at third and Christian Walker at first.

On the prospect front, the Phillies dig deep into their pipeline. Moisés Chace comes with durability concerns, but his high-90s fastball is a huge swing-and-miss pitch and he can mix in the off-speed stuff effectively, despite the occasional command issues. He should be in the Astros rotation mix sooner than later. Dante Nori needs to bump up his power numbers, but the speed, swing IQ and defensive range in centerfield give him an incredibly strong foundation to build upon. Last but not necessarily least is Zach McCambley, a potential day-one bullpen arm who spins the baseball like a yo-yo. His slurve is a real eye-popper.

Red Sox send OF Jarren Duran to Reds

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

Consider me quite fond of this framework, even if neither side appears eager to trade its guy. The Boston Red Sox need to ease their outfield logjam, but Craig Breslow continues to set an extraordinarily high bar in Jarren Duran negotiations. Meanwhile, it has been a brutal two-year stretch for Matt McLain, but the Cincinnati Reds continue to express absolute faith in the 26-year-old's future.

This deal could help both sides, though. Cincy needs more oomph in the middle of the lineup. Duran can lead the NL in doubles and triples next season, with substantial line drive power and elite speed out of the box — with enough veritcal pop to log 20-plus home runs most years. He's a solid defender in the corner outfield spots, with a huge arm that he puts on frequent display.

Cam Collier is a unique athlete with the arm and power profile of a third baseman, but the frame of a first baseman. Long term, he gives Boston its Willson Contreras successor. McLain is the real catch, of course, just two years removed from a rookie season in which he posted an .864 OPS and stole 14 bases. He missed all of 2024 and spent most of 2025 lost in the woods, but McLain's speed, defense, and hit tool all suggest an eventual return to form. Boston needs help at second base and McLain comes with an extra year of club control, locked up through 2029.

Cubs send Nico Hoerner to Mariners

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

The Chicago Cubs won't part with Nico Hoerner lightly, even in the final year of his contract. The Alex Bregman signing only ramped up the win-now pressure for Chicago. The value of Bregman's five-year contract figures to peak over the next couple seasons. It also leaves the Cubs with an infield surplus, as former top prospect Matt Shaw is without a clear home. Moving Hoerner before he can leave as a free agent and planting Shaw at second base full-time has logic behind it, even if it does not help Chicago's 2026 World Series odds.

Few teams need infield help more desperately than the Seattle Mariners. Cole Young ought to turn it on eventually, but second base and third base are gaping holes right now. Jorge Polanco is out; Eugenio Suárez could re-sign, but he's not a long-term solution. Hoerner probably doesn't get the contract he wants from Seattle at the end of the day, but even as a rental, he'd materially improve their title chances in a winnable American League. He's a .300 hitter, an audacious base-runner, and one of the best infield gloves on the planet.

For the Cubs, this trade returns two top-100 prospects — a nice incentive to move on from Hoerner before he breaks their hearts. Lazardo Montes' defensive projection is, shall we say, complicated, but he's a major power source. Chicago has outfield spots opening up soon, with Ian Happ a free agent in 2026 and Seiya Suzuki a free agent in 2027. Jurrangelo Cijntje is equal parts curiosity and phenom as a genuine switch pitcher. There's a decent chance he becomes a full-time righty once he reaches MLB, but the upside is considerable either way. If he's still toggling between lefty and righty in the Majors, though, it will present Chicago with a truly singular matchup advantage every fifth start.

Tigers send LHP Tarik Skubal to Yankees

2024 Little League Classic: New York Yankees v. Detroit Tigers | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

With the Mets acquiring Freddy Peralta and the Dodgers expressing confidence in their comically stacked rotation, it feels like the New York Yankees are the most logical destination for Tarik Skubal. That assumes, of course, that Detroit can squeeze enough value out of New York's farm system, which remains to be seen. The Yankees, however, have a need for starting pitching and the money to compete for Skubal the open market, which gives them an edge.

Detroit will demand replacements on the mound and potential cornerstone bats. Even as a rental, the asking price is — rightfully — through the roof. Skubal is a back-to-back Cy Young winner, arguably the most dominant pitcher in MLB. Put him in a four-man rotation with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Cam Schlittler in October, and suddenly the Yankees feel like proper heavyweights in a loaded AL East.

For the Tigers, this is the sort of mega-return that at least keeps Scott Harris on the phone. George Lombard Jr., the son of Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr., is New York's top-ranked prospect. He needs to quell a few swing concerns, but the defensive versatility is a major asset. He plays all over the infield, something Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will no doubt take full advantage of. Lombard offers raw power, agility and a generally well-rounded skill set that points to future stardom.

As for the others, Spencer Jones is a classic boom-or-bust prospect. The 24-year-old tore through Triple-A last season. He has genuine 40-home run potential, with an intimidating 6-foot-7 frame and speed on the bases. But he strikes out far too often and the defensive profile threatens to turn negative quickly. Chase Hampton missed 2025 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, but a knockout fastball and a proper five-pitch mix puts him on the MLB fast track. Luis Gil was AL Rookie of the Year a year ago. His follow-up campaign was a mixed bag, but he can slot into Detroit's rotation on day one and eat innings in lieu of Skubal.