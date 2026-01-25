Joe Ryan and more aces who should be trade bait after Nats get haul for MacKenzie Gore

For the Washington Nationals to part with MacKenzie Gore, they would've had to have received a haul. That happened and then some, as the Texas Rangers parted with five prospects to pry the southpaw out of D.C.

Prices for starting pitchers, particularly ones with additional cheap club control, are astronomically high, and we could see several aces, headlined by Joe Ryan, hit the trade block as a result of that.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins | David Berding/GettyImages

The Minnesota Twins have made it clear that Joe Ryan is not going anywhere, so I don't necessarily expect him to get dealt, but after seeing what the Nationals got for Gore, how do you not see what Ryan can get you?

Statistic (2025) Joe Ryan MacKenzie Gore ERA 3.42 4.17 Innings Pitched 171 159.2 K/9 10.21 10.43 BB/9 2.05 3.61

Gore is a very talented pitcher, and there's reason to believe joining a Rangers team with better defenders behind him will lead to his best year yet, but by just about every measure, Ryan is a better pitcher. He has far better command and pitches deeper into games.

Both Ryan and Gore are under control through 2027, so it's not as if that's a factor here. Ryan can net the Twins even more than Gore brought to D.C., and with the Twins very clearly rebuilding, they ought to at least test the waters on a trade, especially with Ryan more likely being the most valuable starter available.

Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins | David Berding/GettyImages

If the Twins are open to trading Ryan, they might as well consider trading Pablo Lopez, right? He might not be as big a name as Ryan, but an argument can be made that he's in the Ryan tier. Lopez had a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts last season and finished seventh in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2023. When healthy, he's a bona fide frontline starter. His contract could lessen his value a touch, though.

Salary Year Pablo Lopez Joe Ryan MacKenzie Gore 2026 $21.75M Arb-2 $5.6M 2027 $21.75M Arb-3 Arb-3

Part of what made Gore so attractive to the Rangers was his $5.6 million price tag. Lopez makes over three times that, which limits his value a bit, especially since it's unlikely the Twins would eat much, if any, of the money he's owed. Even with the money, though, Lopez is far more proven than Gore, so the Twins, again, could really cash in here.

Lopez, like Ryan, has been deemed unavailable by Minnesota, but that really shouldn't be the case after looking at the return the inconsistent Gore fetched.

Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Unlike Minnesota, the Kansas City Royals are attempting to compete in 2026, so they shouldn't just give Kris Bubic away, but he makes sense as a trade candidate for a couple of reasons. First, he ended his breakout season in 2025 on the Injured List with a shoulder injury. Second, he's entering his final year of club control.

Now, those factors will ensure that Bubic's value isn't as high as Gore's, but that doesn't mean he won't fetch a large return. He might not get the kind of return Freddy Peralta got, but let's compare how those two starters performed in 2025.

Statistic (2025) Kris Bubic Freddy Peralta ERA 2.55 2.70 FIP 2.89 3.64 K/9 9.0 10.4 BB/9 3.0 3.4

It's worth noting that Bubic only made 20 starts compared to Peralta's 32, but Bubic pitched like a legitimate ace when healthy. Instead of netting a pair of top-100 prospects, why can't Bubic land one and a lesser piece or potentially an impact bat? The Royals shouldn't trade him just to trade him, but if they can get a big return (and all indications are that they can), they shouldn't hesitate when it comes to pulling the trigger, especially knowing the stout rotation the Kansas City has even without him.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Miami Marlins have already traded Ryan Weathers and Edward Cabrera this offseason, so it's probably unlikely that they'll trade Sandy Alcantara as well. With that being said, though, they ought to consider it for a couple of reasons.

First, Alcantara pitched better than his 5.36 ERA would indicate. His FIP (4.28) was over a run lower than his ERA, and he looked more like the Alcantara of old in the second half, as his 3.33 ERA would indicate. Second, Alcantara's contract is more than fair. He's making $17.3 million in 2026 and has a $21 million club option for 2027.

They might not be eager to trade Alcantara, but by trading Weathers and Cabrera for primarily prospects, the Marlins are making it clear that they're open for business if the return is right and they aren't exactly set on making a playoff push for 2025. There are many teams that can use Alcantara, and if they're willing to value him as an ace like Gore, why not pull the trigger?