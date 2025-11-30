Ranking Joe Ryan trade destinations from favorites to dark horses

The Minnesota Twins engineered an all-time teardown at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. As ownership continues to cut costs and reset for the future, 29-year-old ace Joe Ryan could be next up on the chopping block. Under club control through 2027 at a discounted arbitration rate, there's no pressure on the Twins to deal Ryan. But, if there are no plans to contend in the short term, Ryan can net Minnesota a hearty return package.

Ryan was popular in trade rumors at the deadline and his name figures to float around all winter, too. He finished last season with a 3.42 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, recording 194 strikeouts in a career-high 171.0 innings. He's a high-strikeout, low-walk pitcher, leaning on a fastball that plays well above its low-90s velocity. Ryan's poise and control on the mound is special, and he'd help a number of prospective contenders achieve their goals next season.

These teams might be in the market for such an addition.

10. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres need starting pitching in a bad way, which makes Joe Ryan and his controllable contract highly appealing. The only problem: San Diego has the weakest farm system in MLB after AJ Preller's all-out splurge at the deadline. Counterpoint: Preller truly does not care and will empty it all out if he sees an opportunity. The Padres could look to shed salaries elsewhere, too, potentially restocking the farm system to account for an ambitious trade of this nature.

9. Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins | Stephen Maturen/GettyImages

The Detroit Tigers are at a crossroads with back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. He's entering a walk year and there's little chance for Detroit to extend him at the current market rate. As such, a trade could be on the horizon. Shelling out assets for a controllable ace like Ryan, then recouping those assets (and then some) by dealing Skubal, isn't necessarily a bad business move. If the Tigers opt to ride it out with Skubal, Ryan is an elite No. 2 arm who meaningfully elevates Detroit's competitive ceiling for what could be Skubal's last dance in Motown.

8. Atlanta Braves

The emergence of Hurston Waldrep has quelled some concerns around the Atlanta Braves' rotation, but after back-to-back seasons of injury decimation, Atlanta could use a bit of stability at the top. Ryan has pitched 135-plus innings in four straight years for Minnesota. He's a dependable No. 2 behind Chris Sale. If Spencer Strider shakes off the rust and Spencer Schwellenbach takes another leap, Atlanta could end up with the best rotation in MLB and expendable depth, with Grant Holmes and Reynaldo López rendered tradable.

7. San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

The San Francisco Giants are once again hinting at major swings, but GM Buster Posey has struggled to operate at the upper echelon of free agency. As such, a more financially viable trade candidate could be the path to rotational reinforcements in the Bay. San Francisco has an excellent one-two punch between Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, but their depth falls off quickly after that. Ryan can give them a postseason-caliber trio to lean on. The Giants' farm system isn't special, but there's enough to get Minnesota on the phone.

6. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are preparing to lose Framber Valdez this offseason and probably don't plan on signing another top free agent to take his spot. Houston is still in cost-cutting mode, so Ryan appeals on several fronts. He can give the Astros an elite No. 2 behind Hunter Brown and help propel the Astros back to the top of the AL West. This team has struggled far too much since Dusty Baker's retirement. It's time for the front office to ramp up the aggression again.

5. New York Yankees

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One | New York Yankees/GettyImages

Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt are all recovering from shoulder or elbow surgeries, which puts the New York Yankees in a compromised position to start 2026. Cam Schlittler's breakthrough helps, but the Yankees need additional depth. Ryan's strikeout stuff should play well in the Bronx. A flimsy Yankees defense and the awkward dimensions of Yankee Stadium elevate the importance of keeping runners off base and nipping jams in the bud. Ryan profiles as a well above-average No. 3 once Cole is healthy and the Yankees get back to full strength.

4. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox should not be content with newcomer Sonny Gray as their No. 2 arm behind Garrett Crochet. Craig Breslow probably won't spend enough to sign Framber Valdez or Tatsuya Imai, but the Red Sox farm system is still plenty deep enough to support a Ryan trade. The Twins could prioritze MLB-ready bats, like Jarren Duran, or hope to poach a top pitching prospect, like Payton Tolle. Either way, Boston fortifies the rotation and puts the increasingly competitive AL East on notice.

3. Chicago Cubs

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

The Chicago Cubs still need a frontline ace, despite Shōta Imanaga's somewhat unexpected return. Justin Steele will begin next season on the IL and Matthew Boyd fell apart in October. This Cubs team has depth in the rotation, but an absence of stardom. For a team set to lose Kyle Tucker and take a step back offensively, it's more important than ever to strengthen the pitching staff and find creative solutions to the Ricketts' penny-pinching. Ryan addresses a huge weakness and doesn't break the bank.

2. New York Mets

The New York Mets unearthed an ace in Nolan McLean, but the rest of the rotation is in shambles. Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat aren't ready. Kodai Senga is too unreliable. Sean Manaea took a huge step back in 2025. Ryan provides instant stability and production at New York's weakest position. The Mets' offense can mash as well as any group in MLB, but unless New York can keep opposing lineups in check, the wins won't come frequently enough in 2026.

1. Baltimore Orioles

Few MLB teams need a headlining ace more than the Baltimore Orioles. Adding Ryan Helsley to the bullpen is a nice start to the offseason, but after the Grayson Rodriguez trade, the O's rotation is in a dire state. Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano are free agents. Kyle Bradish hasn't logged more than eight starts in a season since 2023. Ryan gives the O's durability and top-shelf production at a modest financial price, which should appeal immensely to Mike Elias, who has never felt comfortable paying sticker price in free agency. Baltimore has the hitting prospects to pique Minnesota's interest.