MLB trade grades: Orioles better know something we don't about Grayson Rodriguez

For baseball fans on the east coast who made the mistake of going to sleep without push notifcations turned on (you're looking at one), you missed the first big trade of the offseason. The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Taylor Ward, previously of the Los Angeles Angels, straight up for right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

Ward should slide in nicely right in the middle of the Orioles lineup, and is on the final year of his contract. Rodriguez, meanwhile, is injury prone and a big of question mark moving forward. But if he ever gets it right, the Angels could wind up with a steal. Let's dive into the details.

MLB trade grades: Who really won the Orioles-Angels swap for Taylor Ward?

The trade itself was one-for-one, which likely means the Angels had trouble finding a return package with nearly as much value as Rodriguez. This makes sense given Ward is in the final year of his deal. Ward is a capable corner outfielder with 30-plus home run power. Those don't grow on trees, and we know Baltimore loves a good rental. Ward is projected to make just a slash over $13 million next year in arbitration.

Rodriguez hasn't pitched since the 2024 season, and missed all of 2025 with arm issues and is coming off what Jeff Passan described as an 'elbow cleanup', which doesn't sound promising! He is just 26 years old, though, and has four years left on his contract as a former 13-game winner. If he can regain that promise, the Angels may have found at least a mid-tier starting pitcher.

Orioles trade grade: C+

Angels trade grade: B+

Why the Orioles traded for Taylor Ward

The Orioles ranked 24th in the majors in runs scored last season, and didn't offer much significant pop near the top of their lineup. They could still address that some in MLB free agency, but why not get a head start by trading for a player with proven power in Ward? Ward is cost-effective, and while he strikes out more than some Orioles fans might hope, he did have a .792 OPS and 116 OPS+ last season. When paired with his 36 home runs, fans at Camden Yards must learn to take the good with the bad. Ward also has power to all fields, which makes him tougher to pitch against than most regular pull hitters.

Baltimore was lacking a complete outfield group alongside Tyler O'Neill and Colton Cowser. Ward fixes that problem, even if it came at an expensive price by dealing Rodriguez to Anaheim.

Grayson Rodriguez is the enigma of this trade: What the Angels are getting

It's easy to see why the Orioles are any interested party would want to trade for Ward, a proven, 32-year-old power hitter with one season remaining on his deal. There's little risk involved. As for the Angels, acquiring what was formerly one of the top young arms in a strong Orioles system for Ward was...surprising. But perhaps these two teams know something we don't about Rodriguez's injury rehab and future as a starting pitcher. In 2023, Rodriguez posted a 2.26 ERA in 12 starts. In 2024, he had a 3.86 ERA and 130 strikeouts before being forced out with an injury.

Thoughts on Taylor Ward/Grayson Rodriguez trade (stream of consciousness):

- pro ball is business, 4 years of a SP > 1 year of an OF

- Rodriguez high upside is proven when healthy, which he is believed to be now.

- Angels improved their rotation & freed up some $$ with this… — Trent Rush (@TrentRushSports) November 19, 2025

The issue with Rodriguez has always been his ability to stay on the mound. The right-hander was once thought to be the next great ace in the Orioles system. For his Baltimore career to likely end in a one-for-one swap for a power hitter on an expiring contract is depressing, but also intriguing for an Angels team in desperate need for young pitching.

The Orioles were likely to lose Ward at some point in the near future. Getting a player of Rodriguez's caliber for him is a win in its own right.