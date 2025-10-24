MLB trade market big board: Skubal, Peralta and best players available this winter

Once the World Series concludes, the offseason will be in full force. Where will stars such as Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Tucker end up? What players will opt in and out of their contracts? What players might be traded?

That last question will be on the mind of all 30 teams, and surely conversations will begin almost immediately. So who might be available or at least asked about in trades? Let’s dive in.

The heavy hitters: Skubal and Peralta

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Skubal is the obvious big fish that many teams will check on this offseason. He has one year remaining on his contract before becoming a free agent and with a big gap reportedly in talks, perhaps that could lead the Tigers to trading Skubal. But this is a really, really tough call. Do the Tigers go for one final World Series push with Skubal and risk losing him for nothing? Or do the Tigers trade him and land a package of prospects they hope can help lead to sustained success?

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have a history of trading players in Peralta’s situation. He has a year remaining on his contract, and they moved Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader and Devin Williams in similar situations. But this one feels different. When the Brewers didn’t trade Willy Adames, they cited his impact on the field, in the clubhouse, in the city. Everywhere. Adames was universally loved in Milwaukee. Peralta is the same, having been with the organization since he was a teenager. Milwaukee will listen on Peralta this winter, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they held onto him.

Do they or don't they? Gore, Marte, Gray and more

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

Gore was a player that was asked about plenty at the trade deadline, but the Nationals and their interim front office put a very high asking price on the star left-hander. I expect Paul Toboni, who now runs the Nationals’ front office, to operate with a similar stance. Which would very likely keep Gore in Washington in 2026 and beyond and quite frankly, having James Wood and Gore headline your roster is pretty, pretty good.

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Marte’s name first popped onto my radar as a possible offseason trade candidate around late July. Then Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that some of Marte’s teammates were frustrated with his tendency to miss games, among other things. Do I expect Marte to be moved? Probably not. But the Diamondbacks will listen here and it’s something we should monitor throughout the offseason, especially with Marte being on a very affordable six-year, $105 million contract.

Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals

Gray has a no-trade clause, so he controls his own destiny. But after the season, he told reports, including Katie Woo of The Athletic, that he was open to waiving his no-trade clause as he enters the final season of his contract. Gray, 36 in November, would immediately be one of the top names available on the trade market. But his contract is backloaded, which could make it tough for Chaim Bloom to extract top value in trade talks.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Duran is a name that has surfaced in trade talks in each of the last two years, but the Red Sox have rightfully placed a high price tag on the young outfielder and held firm. The San Diego Padres have long loved Duran and you never know with A.J. Preller, but after his massive trade deadline haul, it could be tough for the Padres to pull it off. But a player as talented as Duran, and as young and controllable as he is, it’s entirely possible another team steps up.

Hit or miss: Castellanos, Alcantara and a dark horse

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

I feel very confident that Castellanos won’t be back in Philadelphia next year, and he seemingly knows that by hiring Gene Mato after being without an agent for around a year. If he’s not traded, Castellanos will likely be released. We’ll see where he ends up but it’s very likely, perhaps a certainty, he’s taken his last at-bat with the Phillies.

Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins

Both players were the topic of significant trade buzz at the deadline and at various points, I was told it was 50/50 whether either player would be traded. But the Marlins held onto both and with a young, exciting roster that exceeded expectations in 2025, holding onto both and playing for a postseason spot could be very wise of Peter Bendix. After all, it’s extremely tough to find young, controllable pitching. The Marlins have that! Don’t move either unless you’re truly blown away with an offer.

Joey Bart, Pittsburgh Pirates

I’m ending this with a player that I think could draw interest once again after generating some interest at the trade deadline. There are plenty of teams that need catching and I wonder if a team could buy low on the former No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft? He’s flashed in Pittsburgh and perhaps a team such as, say, the Texas Rangers or someone along those lines could try to get a deal done?