Ranking the most likely MLB free agency spoilers: Angels spend their Rendon money

Anthony Rendon has officially agreed to terms on a contract buyout with the Los Angeles Angels after missing the entire 2025 season due to injury. He will retire, ending one of the oddest MLB careers in recent history — and setting the stage for an ambitious offseason in Anaheim.

The Angels could be a sleeper to sign multiple big names in the weeks ahead. But it's not just Los Angeles: More small-market clubs than usual are gearing up to spend competitively this winter. Here are five unexpected teams that could play spoiler in high-profile free agent pursuits across the positional spectrum.

5. Athletics

The Athletics quietly laid the groundwork for a more ambitious approach last offseason, when Luis Severino inked a three-year, $67 million contract. That deal became an almost instant regret, but it's proof that John Fisher is more willing to spend with the A's tucked away in Sacramento. Some will say he's setting the table for the big, glitzy move to Vegas. Others will say he's attempting to save face after a deeply unpopular decision to relocate to a Minor League ballpark.

Despite all the broader, top-to-bottom issues in the A's organization, the actual team is ready to take the next step on the field. Nick Kurtz flashed MVP potential as a rookie. Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker — these are all extremely talented individuals, with a deep pipeline of talent coming up through the Minors. Leo De Vries, the centerpiece of the Mason Miller trade and MLB's No. 3 prospect, could reach the big leagues sooner than later.

The A's need the most help on the pitching front, ironically to help paper over the muffed Severino situation. The bullpen is especially bleak right now. But the right expense or two could very much launch this team into a national spotlight.

4. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly expressed interest in Josh Naylor before he re-signed in Seattle. Another name on their list: Kyle Schwarber. Since Schwarber could be looking at a five-year contract well into nine-figure territory, it feels like the Pirates are finally gearing up for a feisty winter.

Is Pittsburgh going to outbid Philadelphia, Boston and other suitors for Schwarber? Almost certainly not. But if the Pirates have the necessary funds to even feign interest in Schwarber, it could signal their ability to really play spoiler for second- or third-tier free agents. You know, the Jorge Polanco, Eugenio Suárez and JT Realmuto types. Also of note: major trade targets, such as Ketel Marte, could pop up on the Pirates' radar.

Pittsburgh has a long track record of falling flat in free agency, so perhaps this is all a bunch of smoke — little more than a blatant PR stunt from Bob Nutting. But the upcoming CBA negotiations, paired with increased urgency to maximize Paul Skenes' finite tenure, could push the Pirates to finally pull up their bootstraps and operate like a serious team. Don't count on it, but maybe things are finally changing for the better in Steel City.

3. Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are another small-market sleeper looking to take the next step. Schwarber's name has come up in connection to Cincy, and it feels like there's extra weight to those rumors. Schwarber grew up in central Ohio and spent his childhood attending Reds games.

That hometown advantage won't extend to other prime free agents, but the point stands: Cincinnati can taste success and would love to take the next step. An unexpected late-season push saw the Reds sneak into the NL Wild Card round this year. A quick two-game sweep at the hands of L.A. was a less than ideal final note, but just appearing on the postseason stage in Terry Francona's first season as manager qualifies as a massive step in the right direction.

Hunter Greene is a future Cy Young candidate, headlining what could end up as one of the best rotations in the National League. The lineup isn't short on talent either. Elly De La Cruz's potential is sky-high; Noelvi Marte and Sal Stewart look special. The young core in place should be able to sustain winning for a long time.

Since the Reds have a bit more of a precedent for expending major dollars in free agency, they get the bump over Pittsburgh and the A's — for now.

2. Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are yet another small-market team threatening to spend more than usual this winter. Should we buy it? History tells us no. Mike Elias has avoided long-term contracts in his tenure as O's GM. The one time he bent the rules last winter was for Tyler O'Neill, a contract that proved instantly regrettable. Baltimore tried to re-sign Corbin Burnes — and even made a pretty serious offer — but there's not much of a track record beyond that for competing at the top of the marketplace.

That said, if there ever were a time for a revised approach, it's now. Baltimore's new ownership group has infused the organization with more cash flow. The window is closing on this young core, at least on their current, bargain-rate deals. Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, even Jackson Holliday — they all need to get paid eventually. And after a disappointing last-place finish, it's becoming increasingly difficult to justify the O's standard front office approach.

This team has too much talent to not compete. Just two years ago, they were a 100-win squad and the frontrunners in the American League. Henderson, Rutschman and other members of this core are due for positive regression. The Taylor Ward trade, albeit risky, does infuse the lineup with much-needed power. It also indicates that the front office does plan on targeting pitching elsewhere.

So, when it comes to the big-ticket free agent arms — Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, Zac Gallen, etc. — keep tabs on Baltimore. And don't rule out the Pete Alonso or Eugenio Suárez types either.

1. Los Angeles Angels

Even last winter, the Los Angeles Angels proved their willingness to expend major long-term contracts when the club signed Yusei Kikuchi at the peak of his value. Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon: The Angels have always been willing to spend, just not always in the right pieces.

This winter is a turning point for the organization. Kurt Suzuki was hired as the new manager, but only to a one-year deal. Everyone in the organization, and especially GM Perry Minasian, feels the pressure. This team needs a major shift in a positive direction. Mike Trout only has so many years left until his contract becomes a complete and unmitigated albatross. Anaheim has spent far too much time out of the postseason picture for a team with such a high payroll.

On paper, the Angels can compete with any team in free agency. Los Angeles is a desirable destination. The Dodgers suck up most of the oxygen in that town, but all it takes is a single winning season for the Angels hype machine to crank back up. Rendon's contract buyout and retirement sure helps. It takes bad money off the books and gives the Angels their most flexibility in years.

Just by virtue of location and financial wherewithal, the Angels feel like the most dangerous sleeper cell in free agency – even if their lack of recent success puts them at a disadvantage compared to other big-spending clubs.