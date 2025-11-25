The dream lineup and rotation for every AL East team

The AL East was among the most competitive divisions in MLB last season, with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox all punching their postseason tickets. The Blue Jays, after finishing dead last in 2024, climbed all the way to the No. 1 seed and took the Dodges to seven games in one of the closest World Series in MLB history.

Bringing up the rear are the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, two teams with plenty of talent and recent postseason berths. There's a world in which all five AL East teams are in the hunt for October in 2026. All five teams should be aggressive in free agency and on the trade front. Here's what dream (but realistic) lineups and rotations would look like across the board:

Baltimore Orioles

New York Mets first base Pete Alonso | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Gunnar Henderson SS 2 Pete Alonso DH 3 Taylor Ward LF 4 Adley Rutschman C 5 Samuel Basallo 1B 6 Jordan Westburg 3B 7 Dylan Beavers RF 8 Jackson Holliday 2B 9 Colton Cowser CF

Rumor has it the Baltimore Orioles are willing to spend this winter. Is that actually true? History tells us... probably not. But we are living in the land of dreams and it's here that Mike Elias can finally rise to the occasion.

Pete Alonso is the only big-ticket free agent currently tied to Baltimore. He'd give them an immense power surge in the heart of the order. His reported willingness to assume DH duties helps the fit, especially if the O's plan to keep both Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo around. Alonso is a proven vet with documented postseason success, in addition to his incredible, 40-plus home run pop. That is what the Orioles need.

Odds are, Baltimore wouldn't spend much at all beyond Alonso, relying instead on internal promotions and natural growth. Bump Gunnar Henderson to the leadoff spot, count on better production from a healthy Rutschman, and factor in the expected leaps from Basallo and Jackson Holliday, and this O's lineup starts to feel like a contender again.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 MacKenzie Gore LHP 2 Kyle Bradish RHP 3 Trevor Rogers LHP 4 Bailey Ober RHP 5 Cade Povich LHP

Baltimore could spring for a top free agent like Dylan Cease or Framber Valdez, but the more likely outcome (especially if Elias splurges on Alonso) is a couple upgrades via trade. But this rotation needs major work after the Grayson Rodriguez trade. Both Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano are free agents.

In comes MacKenize Gore, supplying the O's with a much-needed headliner — and one under team control through 2027 at a bargain arbitration rate. Baltimore is surely tired of the Corbin Burnes-style rental. Gore is still growing at 26 years old and the O's can bank on two years of frontline production before worrying about a long-term deal (or a departure). Throw in Bailey Ober, the 6-foot-9 righty from Minnesota on an expiring contract — a worthwhile bet on positive regression — and this rotation could round out nicely if Baltimore can avoid catastrophic injuries

Tampa Bay Rays

St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan | John Fisher/GettyImages

Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Brendan Donovan LF 2 Yandy Díaz DH 3 Brandon Lowe 2B 4 Junior Caminero 3B 5 Jonathan Aranda 1B 6 Jonny DeLuca CF 7 Josh Lowe RF 8 JT Realmuto C 9 Carson Williams SS

The Tampa Bay Rays almost certainly aren't going to break the bank in their first season back at Tropicana Field, but the trade market is wide open. The Cardinals are about to embark on a rebuild, which means virtually the entire roster is fair game. Brendan Donovan, a 2025 All-Star, is under contract through 2027 and he's a solid defender at several positions.

Donovan won't slug it a ton, but he's an extremely disciplined hitter who'd play nicely in the leadoff spot in front of Yandy Díaz. Toss in JT Realmuto, the best catcher on the open market, and suddenly the Rays lineup is almost bulletproof.

There just aren't many vulnerable spots here, especially if top prospect Carson Williams can take a leap. Brandon Lowe hit 31 homers last season; Junior Caminero hit 45. Jonathan Aranda was a .316 hitter. Donovan and Díaz are going to work their way on base a ton. This is a fun group.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Shane McClanahan LHP 2 Drew Rasmussen RHP 3 Ryan Pepiot RHP 4 Merrill Kelly RHP 5 Shane Baz RHP

Tampa develops pitchers as well as any team in MLB, so not much work is needed here. If Shane McClanahan can reemerge at full strength, the Rays have their ace. Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot are a postseason-caliber No. 2 and No. 3. Shane Baz has dealt with more than his share of injuries, but there's still untapped potential at 26. (Side note: I recently threw a no-hitter with Baz in MLB The Show, a positive omen.)

The Rays can sign Merrill Kelly for depth purposes. The 37-year-old should come at an affordable short-term price tag and he produced admirably last season, posting a 3.52 ERA across 32 starts. He didn't finish terribly strong after a midseason trade to Texas, but Kelly's pedigree earns him the benefit of the doubt, and the Rays might benefit from his veteran wisdom.

Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber | Winslow Townson/GettyImages

Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Roman Anthony LF 2 Kyle Schwarber DH 3 Alex Bregman 3B 4 Trevor Story SS 5 Wilyer Abreu RF 6 Carlos Narváez C 7 Kristian Campbell 1B 8 Marcelo Mayer 2B 9 Ceddanne Rafaela CF

The Boston Red Sox are expected to hunt big game this offseason. Craig Breslow can win over the fanbase with two simple moves: re-signing Alex Bregman, probably to the five- or six-year deal he desired last winter, and poaching Kyle Schwarber from Philadelphia.

Bregman's future is a bit complicated as he ages into his mid-30s, especially considering the infield depth coming up through the pipeline in Boston. But he's such an important leader in the clubhouse and it's hard to scoff at his October résumé. Schwarber is strictly a DH at this point in his career, but he still finished second in NL MVP voting this past season after a mesmerizing 56-home run campaign. He had a cup of coffee in Boston in 2021 and his hitting profile maps beautifully onto Fenway Park.

The Red Sox probably cap their spending somewhat at that point, relying on the internal develop of top prospects. Kristian Campbell experimented at first base in Triple-A Worcester last season. It's not his natural position, but there's no reason to think he can't hang. If Marcelo Mayer takes a leap in his first full MLB season, compounded by the return of future MVP candidate Roman Anthony, this Red Sox lineup shapes up quite nicely.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Tarik Skubal LHP 2 Garrett Crochet LHP 3 Brayan Bello RHP 4 Connelly Early LHP 5 Kutter Crawford RHP

Boston is expected to trade an outfielder to help clear up their logjam. Breslow's stated top priority is adding a second ace next to Garrett Crochet in the rotation. Should the Tigers make Tarik Skubal available in the final year of his contract, he is the absolute dream target for Boston. Duran plus a nice haul of prospects feels doable, as Detroit needs extra oomph in its lineup.

If Brayan Bello can follow through on his 2025 improvement, and if Connelly Early continues to progress at his current pace, this rotation can hang with any group in MLB. Kutter Crawford's return from injury should also pay dividends, especially with significant pressure relieved by the immense talent ahead of him on the depth chart.

New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs OF Kyle Tucker | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Kyle Tucker LF 2 Aaron Judge RF 3 Ben Rice 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton DH 5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6 Trent Grisham CF 7 Anthony Volpe SS 8 Austin Wells C 9 Ryan McMahon 3B

The New York Yankees can very easily justify re-signing Cody Bellinger and effectively running back the most explosive lineup in MLB, but Brian Cashman should keep his foot on the gas pedal. Kyle Tucker is the offseason's biggest prize and the Yankees are on the short list of teams that can afford a $400 million-plus contract. Put him in the leadoff spot, with Aaron Judge supplying protection, and the Yankees take a huge leap.

This lineup should lead the AL in home runs (again). Judge, Grisham and Chisholm all cleared 30-plus last season, while Tucker can get there in a good year. Stanton is a lock for 30-plus if healthy. It's a loaded bunch. Plus, Anthony Volpe won't clear 30 homers, but he is due for a more productive campaign after his nightmare 2025 season.

The only significant "weak point" is Ryan McMahon at third base, but he's essential to New York's defense and a clear positive force overall. The Yankees can also deploy José Caballero as their right-handed platoon option at the hot corner. The lineup will strike the fear of god into opponents.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Gerrit Cole RHP 2 Max Fried LHP 3 Freddy Peralta RHP 4 Cam Schlittler RHP 5 Luis Gil RHP

Max Fried delivered on high expectations in his first season in the Bronx. Cam Schlittler came on strong late and supplied one of the best MLB storylines in October. If Gerrit Cole can come back at even 90 percent capacity from elbow surgery, this Yankees rotation should stack up nicely. It helps when the offense is good enough to win the majority of shootouts.

That said, New York is the most storied franchise in MLB and, no matter what he says, Hal Steinbrenner has cash to burn. Targeting an affordable trade candidate, such as Freddy Peralta, could be the difference between another early postseason flameout and a proper World Series push. Peralta was more or less the best player on the best regular season team in 2025, providing fringe Cy Young-level impact for Milwaukee. The four-man slate of Cole, Fried, Peralta and Schlittler has a chance to become the most fearsome gauntlet in the American League.

Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 George Springer DH 2 Cody Bellinger LF 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 4 Bo Bichette 2B 5 Daulton Varsho CF 6 Alejandro Kirk C 7 Addison Barger RF 8 Ernie Clement 3B 9 Andrés Giménez SS

The Toronto Blue Jays basically outplayed the Dodgers in the World Series, but were the victims of extreme misfortune in Game 7. That's not to discredit L.A., a titanic team, but the Blue Jays can probably run back the same core group next season and profile as favorites to win not only the division, but the league at large.

That said, Ross Atkins has made it a priority to target stars in free agency over the last couple seasons and that won't stop now. If Toronto comes up short in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the natural pivot is ex-Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger. A two-time All-Star and former MVP at 30 years old, Bellinger has proven that there's plenty left in the tank. He can slug for 25-plus home runs, steal 10-20 bases, and supply excellent defense across the outfield spectrum.

Bellinger slots nicely into the No. 2 slot for Toronto, giving them a high-impact left bat to counterbalance the right-handed gauntlet of George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. He fits their offensive identity well. If the Blue Jays can double down and re-sign Bichette, even moving him to a less critical position on defense, this lineup will feature precious few holes. This is a well-rounded (and now extremely hungry) group.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Kevin Gausman RHP 2 Trey Yesavage RHP 3 Shane Bieber RHP 4 Edward Cabrera RHP 5 José Berríos RHP

Trey Yesavage put his name in the history books with an incredible debut postseason at just 22 years old. He looks like a legitimate second ace next to Kevin Gausman. In an unexpected twist, Shane Bieber, another postseason almost-hero, opted into his contract for 2026, which gives Toronto a solid foundation to build upon.

One cost-effective trade should do the trick. Edward Cabrera, under club control through 2028, is coming off the best season of his career in Miami. He's only 27, boasting an impressive off-speed arsenal that he can pepper the zone with. If José Berríos bounces back even a little bit, Toronto has depth to spare, with Eric Lauer also in the mix as a left-handed alternative and potential swingman.