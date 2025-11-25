One free agent every small-market team can sign to get fans (and Rob Manfred) off their back

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins are both angling to spend more this offseason, a curious development given their longstanding tradition of, well, not spending. This could signal a broader trend across MLB, with 2027 collective bargaining negotiations on the horizon.

A new CBA could assign a greater portion of revenue sharing to small-market teams, while the potential implementation of a salary cap and floor would also change the landscape. As MLB agent Steve Levinson told The Athletic, "it wouldn’t be a surprise if the smaller markets compete for talent in the free-agent market to convince the payors that they are committed to putting a better product on the field."

As such, let's dive into every "small-market" club in MLB to pinpoint one potential, high-profile free agent signing that could change the tune of Rob Manfred and skeptical high-dollar owners.

Tampa Bay Rays: JT Realmuto

The Tampa Bay Rays become a more palatable landing spot with Tropicana Field back in working order ahead of the 2026 campaign. This team really isn't too far out of the mix in the AL East, especially if ownership commits to spending a bit. Catcher is a point of weakness and JT Realmuto is the best option on the market. Even as he ages into his mid-30s, Realmuto offers more pop than your average catcher, and his arm is seldom challenged behind the plate. He'd be a good vet in the locker room, too.

Baltimore Orioles: Dylan Cease

The Baltimore Orioles need an ace, especially with Zach Eflin hitting the open market and Grayson Rodriguez shipped to Anaheim. A failed run at Corbin Burnes last offseason was disappointing in the moment, but it proved that the new ownership group is at least willing to spend on the right piece. Dylan Cease has his bouts of inconsistency, but he's a strikeout machine, and he profiles as of the most dominant ams in MLB when he's firing on all cylinders. Baltimore needs a set-and-forget option to lead the rotation. Cease might be their best bet.

Kansas City Royals: Bo Bichette

The Kansas City Royals managed to extend Bobby Witt Jr., a huge statement of intent. Last season was therefore doubly disappointing. The offense needs a huge facelift and there's room to upgrade at second base, opposite Witt. Bichette's defensive shortcomings are well-documented, but he's one of the most consistent hitters in MLB — a hard contact machine, able to work deep into counts and keep strikeouts to a negligible amount. His steady production behind Witt in the lineup would move the needle big time for KC.

Minnesota Twins: Zac Gallen

The Minnesota Twins engineered one of the most blatant and deliberate teardowns in recent memory at the trade deadline. This team isn't looking to spend, but if Minnesota decides to stay feisty, Zac Gallen feels like an appropriate gamble. He removed himself from the top tier of available starters with a rocky 2025 campaign, but we've seen Gallen finish top-five in Cy Young voting twice. He's only 30 and should have plenty left in the tank. Pablo López, Joe Ryan and Gallen is one heck of a top three in your rotation.

Chicago White Sox: Emilio Pagán

The Chicago White Sox are an abject embarrassment — one of the most unserious organizations in American professional sports. That said, if by some miracle the Reinsdorfs opt to spend, the bullpen is an area of need. Emilio Pagán finished with a 2.88 ERA and 36 saves for Cincinnati last season. He'd bring experience to the clubhouse and give the White Sox a proven option in high-leverage spots.

Athletics: Pete Fairbanks

The Athletics are quietly building one of the most potent offensive cores in MLB, but the pitching staff lags behind. The bullpen in particular could use a makeover after the Mason Miller trade. Pete Fairbanks has spent his entire career under the radar in Tampa Bay, but he put up a cool 2.83 ERA and 27 saves last season. Jumping from one Minor League ballpark to another probably does not excite him, but this A's team is closer than folks realize, and Fairbanks moves the needle as one of MLB's most dependable high-leverage relievers.

Miami Marlins: Jorge Polanco

Jorge Polanco can easily split time between second base and DH for the Miami Marlins. There's a chance the rest of MLB fades, an aging middle infielder with poor defensive metrics enough to open the door for Miami. Polanco is the sort of explosive, middle-of-the-order bat Miami currently lacks. He put up an .821 OPS and 134 OPS+ with 26 home runs for the No. 2 seed Mariners last season. The Marlins, surprise winners of 79 games, could be ready to rejoin the postseason fray, with Polanco playing a central role.

Washington Nationals: Pete Alonso

The Washington Nationals were connected to Pete Alonso last offseason before the market fizzled out, and he wound up back in Queens. Frankly, it seems unlikely that new Nationals GM Paul Toboni would push all his chips in like this, especially for an aging first baseman on the DH fast-track. But Alonso can hit 50 home runs in a good year, and he could be motivated to remain in the northeast if the Mets pass. The Nats have plenty of young talent in the clubhouse. Alonso can accelerate their competitive timeline in a big way.

Cincinnati Reds: Alex Bregman

Much has been made of the Cincinnati Reds potentially targeting hometown kid Kyle Schwarber, but Alex Bregman honestly makes more sense. For one, he's a more versatile player, able to slide between third base, second base and DH. Schwarber is a full-time DH in his mid-30s. Bregman also brings a winning pedigree that Cincinnati ought to appreciate. He's a tremendous mentor for Elly De La Cruz and a proven October weapon. That's not to say Schwarber isn't a great leader and a champion in his own right, but Bregman might cost less annually and his value should sustain for longer. Cincy starts to look really compelling, with Bregman buoying the lineup and De La Cruz due for an MVP-type leap.

Colorado Rockies: Eugenio Suárez

Uh, look. The Colorado Rockies plummeted to historic lows last season, and no free agent will be itching to join 'em. That said, Coors Field promotes a lot of home run hitting, and Eugenio Suárez hit 49 home runs last season. His contact metrics bottomed out in Seattle after the trade deadline and defensive shortcomings further dampen his stock, so the Rockies could, in theory, make this their conquest without entirely breaking the bank. Suárez can at least give Colorado fans a fun couple of seasons on a short-term team, while potentially rebuilding his value to the point of becoming a premium trade chip around the deadline — again.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Kyle Schwarber

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to float around in Schwarber rumors. Color me skeptical given Pittsburgh's track record, but he's a tremendous fit. This team needs left-handed bats and solid vets in the locker room. Schwarber's profile maps perfectly onto PNC Park, and he infuses the Pirates' dinky lineup with the sort of overwhelming power needed to move the needle as Pittsburgh attempts to build a winning roster around Cy Young winner Paul Skenes.