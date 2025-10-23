The best Bryce Harper trade destinations from favorites to dark horses

The Philadelphia Phillies' season once again ended in disappointment, this time with an NLDS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's unclear how much we can really hold that against the Phillies; no other team has defeated the Dodgers this postseason. Yes, the Phillies' offense went M.I.A., but like ... Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow make a lot of offenses go M.I.A. You can ask the Brewers what all their plate discipline amounted to in the NLCS.

Still, Philadelphia's continued inability to get over the hump with an aging core has led to intense speculation about just how Dave Dombrowski will approach this offseason. The Phils have a lot of money coming off the books, but losing Kyle Schwarber and/or Ranger Suárez isn't exactly an appealing outcome. Nick Castellanos' name has already come up in trade rumors. If JT Realmuto walks, the Phillies are left with a gaping void behind the plate. A lot could change in Philly this winter. Or they could run it back. Everything is on the table.

And now, a new rumor has entered the fold. The New York Post's Joel Sherman believes a Bryce Harper trade, while not likely, is at least possible. Dombrowski recently wondered aloud if Harper can ever return to elite status, a strange comment about one's franchise cornerstone.

"Clearly, Dombrowski's comments, [he's] been around way too long to say that without some meaning behind it, I continue to wonder if the meaning is that [Bryce Harper] is unhappy with his contract and this was a kind of side glance back at him," Sherman said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "Would I be 100 percent shocked if Bryce Harper got traded this offseason? No."

Harper did take a step back this season, but he finished strong (postseason notwithstanding) and appeared to rekindle his immense abilities once injuries were in the rearview mirror. That said, Dombrowski's comments, plus Harper's past dissatisfaction with Philadelphia's unwillingness to extend his contract, could create the perfect storm for a trade.

The 13-year, $330 million contract Harper signed with the Phillies was once viewed as a landmark. Now it's something of a discount as teams exceed $700 million to sign the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. Harper's contract descends in value, too, although his production could get dicey by the time the end of his deal rolls around in 2031 — Harper's age-38 season.

The Phillies won't be able to get max value back for Harper given his age and contract situation, but it could give the farm system a nice boost. It may also free up money for Dombrowski to spend elsewhere, perhaps on top free agents like Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger.

If Harper really, truly does end up on the block ... here's where he could land.

10. Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels recently hired Kurt Suzuki to a one-year contract to become their new manager. That is extremely unusual, but it happens to align with the expiration of GM Perry Minasian's contract. This is a one-year, prove-it situation for the Angels' brass, which puts immense pressure on them to deliver a winner. Mike Trout can still mash, but the roster around him is rather depressing.

Harper is a West Coast kid who grew up in Las Vegas. He ought to enjoy the weather out in Anaheim. And hey, if nothing else, Phillies fans would probably have a meltdown watching Harper and Trout tag-team atop the Angels lineup after years of wish-casting Trout as the Phillies' savior. That feels like a dark outcome, but for Angels fans, there would at least be something to look forward to in 2026. Trying your ship to two aging stars in their mid-30s, with varying levels of injury concern, is questionable strategy, but it's been too long since the Angels made a splash.

9. Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers almost paid Alex Bregman $171.5 million over six years last offseason. Harper has six years left at roughly $153 million. There is a slightly more complicated positional fit with Harper, as Spencer Torkelson mans first base in Detroit. But he's sure worth the money now, even if Harper figures to enter "DH-only" territory before Bregman.

Harper can still move back to right field as needed. Or Detroit can bite the bullet on Kerry Carpenter reps in the outfield to clear the way for Harper to DH. The Tigers' lineup would be awfully dependent on left-handed bats, but Harper can hit lefties well enough for it not to be a crippling concern. This Tigers offense has some real boppers — Tork hit 31 homers this season! — but Harper takes Detroit to another level. It's time to get serious with Tarik Skubal in contract limbo.

8. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays aren't a clean fit for Harper, to be frank. But the Blue Jays can keep George Springer for at least one more year and DH Harper. Or put Harper back in the outfield and figure it out. You tend to figure it out for the stars.

While the length of Harper's contract will discourage some, it's excellent annual value in the short term. Toronto's front office has shown no shame when it comes to aggressively pursuing available star talent in the offseason. Harper would be a lot more feasible than Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto — and he comes with tons of valuable October experience for a team that's already in the World Series.

7. Houston Astros

Christian Walker's contract complicates things a bit, as the Houston Astros already paid for an All-Star first baseman. The production just didn't materialize this season. Walker is far better defensively than Harper (although Harper is no scrub at first base), which means Houston probably puts Harper in the outfield, where depth was a huge problem all season. He can even trade off nights at DH with Yordan Álvarez.

Houston famously crushed Harper's (and the Phillies') World Series dreams a few years ago, so it's not like Harper has fond feelings for the organization. But a trade is a trade, and he'd sure embrace the chance to go out and compete at a high level on what is still one of the most talented and accomplished rosters in MLB.

6. San Diego Padres

What can the San Diego Padres trade for Harper after emptying their stores at the trade deadline? That much is unclear, but A.J. Preller doesn't really care about the developmental pipeline. He's also entering the final year of his contract, under extreme pressure to deliver wins in October. Harper remains one of the most impressive postseason performers of his generation.

With Ryan O'Hearn hopping into free agency, there's a pretty open lane for Harper to start at first base over Gavin Sheets. San Diego shouldn't have much trouble creating a spot in the outfield either, if that's their preferred route. After trading Soto a couple years ago, San Diego can beef up the offense again by taking Harper at an affordable number. The one-two punch of Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr. at the top of the lineup has the chance to be special.

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks cleared the deck at first base with the Josh Naylor trade. Philadelphia is probably resistant to the idea of sending Harper to Phoenix after the D-backs dispatched the Phillies in the 2023 NLCS, but a need is a need. If Arizona comes with a strong enough offer, it keeps Harper out of the division and gives the Phillies whatever flexibility Dombrowski is after.

Harper would join a lineup and a roster that is ready to compete in 2026. This season was miserable for the Snakes amid various injuries, but there are few more talented cores than Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo. Factor in the eventual return of Corbin Burnes and, ideally, a healthier rotation, and Harper makes the Diamondbacks a real force in the National League.

4. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers need a facelift offensively. Jake Burger can ratchet up the power on occasion, but he's not a long-term solution at first base. In terms of need and fit, the 2023 World Series champs are one of the cleanest landing spots for Harper. He can occupy first base full-time and provide the Rangers with desperately needed consistency in the heart of the lineup. Texas' core is getting older; Bruce Bochy's departure underscores the immense pressure to turn things around, right now. Harper would go a long way toward putting Texas back in the postseason.

The Rangers and Phillies were on a near-collision course in the 2023 playoffs, but it wasn't meant to be. Now, years later, it's not difficult to imagine Texas coming on strong if the Phillies decide to shop their star first baseman. The Rangers were on the postseason bubble for most of this season and there is still considerable upside for any team with Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Marcus Semien around.

3. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees need to embrace Ben Rice as a full-time first baseman next season, which complicates the Bryce Harper fit. There will be two spots opening up in the outfield, in theory, as both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham hit free agency. But with Aaron Judge anchored in right field, Harper would be essentially forced into left. That puts more strain on him than right (and a lot more than first base).

One potential workaround: moving Rice to catcher full time, with Austin Wells either sent to Philadelphia or moved in a separate deal. That puts a lot on Rice's plate defensively, but it lets the Yankees post Harper at first base without issue. And even with the wonky fit, the Yankees are 100 percent going to poke around Harper if he becomes available. New York is never far from a bidding war and Harper's bat would be a welcome addition behind Judge.

2. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners fell one run short in the ALCS. This team is ready for an all-out approach. Cal Raleigh made a huge leap. Julio Rodríguez stepped up down the stretch. The front office has done an excellent job of complementing an elite pitching staff with an increasingly potent lineup. But Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez are both free agents this winter, which reopens huge needs on the corner infield. Enter Harper.

The length of Harper's contract is a deterrent, but in this day and age, getting him for less than $30 million annually right now is a bargain. And it's a prize even the plucky Mariners can probably stomach. Factor in Seattle's wealth of prospect capital to trade, and it's easy to imagine the Phillies sending Harper to the opposite coast, in the opposite league, and starting fresh. Harper and Raleigh would have the potential to do something special next October.

1. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox spent the entire 2025 season with a clear hole at first base. Triston Casas struggled out of the gate (then got hurt). Rafael Devers straight-up refused to learn the position for Boston. A late-season signing of Nathaniel Lowe provided modest relief, but the Red Sox need to solidify their first base situation this winter. Trading for Harper sure would accomplish that.

Boston's lineup has always been full of lefties and Fenway Park should treat Harper extremely well. He's quite possibly cheaper than Bregman, with more slugging to complement Boston's up-and-comers. Roman Anthony can certainly learn a thing or two from having Harper around the clubhouse. Boston is already within striking distance of winning the division and the pennant. Harper, whether he's there to effectively replace Bregman or to play alongside him, gives the Red Sox a lot more juice in that highly competitive corner of the baseball map.