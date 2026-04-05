Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a distraction even the red-hot Yankees can't afford

The pressure is mounting for Chisholm, who is set to be a free agent after the season, to meet his high expectations and justify his role.

However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is struggling with just two hits in 31 at-bats and a critical fielding error.

The New York Yankees have started the MLB season with an impressive 7-1 record, led by strong pitching and power hitting.

It's early, but the New York Yankees have been the best team in MLB through the first week-plus of the season. Whether it be their impressive pitching headlined by Max Fried and Cam Schlitter, or the otherworldly power of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, it's tough to find many flaws on this squad. However, one player the Yankees expected to be an early-season spark plug, Jazz Chisholm Jr., has been anything but.

Chisholm Jr. has just two hits in his first 31 at-bats. Cemented near the top of the Yankees lineup, Chisholm Jr. is a force when he reaches base, and proved last season he can hit for power as well, utilizing the short porch to his advantage. The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent after this season, only adding to the pressure he will surely feel should his tough start continue.

Yankees fans and media are turning on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. made a critical error in the Yankees 9-7 victory over the Marlins on Saturday. New York overcame an early 4-1 deficit, thanks in no part to Chisholm himself. In the ninth inning as the Yankees were trying to close out the game, Chisholm lazily waited for a ground ball to come to him at second base. By the time he made the throw over to first baseman Ben Rice, Marlins baserunner Otto Lopez was safe.

Jazz takes too long and the batter reaches pic.twitter.com/mOFOJfV4bW — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 5, 2026

“Just kind of laid back on it,” manager Aaron Boone said of Chisholm. “Credit to Lopez, [who] was getting down the line in a hurry. Probably figured he had plenty of time."

Boone was later asked if he would speak with Chisholm about the play and his lack of aggression given the situation, the manager refused to tell the media. "We'll see," Boone said with a smirk.

These aren't questions you'd expect asked of a 7-1 baseball team, especially after such a memorable come-from-behind victory. But that's the nature of the New York media. If Boone has learned nothing less from his years wearing pinstripes, he knows that the likes of the New York Post will always look for cracks in their armor.

It's safe to say the Yankees fans – and baseball fans in general – agree with their take.

Not a Jazz Chisholm guy. Never was. Never will be. Mentally unreliable. Bottom line. — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) April 5, 2026

so sick of tired of Jazz Chisholm. His antics, his laziness, his attitude. Im done tbh — kyle🗽 (@NewYorkFanKyle) April 5, 2026

BREAKING: After eight games, Jazz Chisholm is only 40 home runs away from a 40-homer season. — Always the Jake (@JacobsFieldRBW) April 5, 2026

You could have just ended this post at "Jazz Chisholm is a joke," and I'd have agreed. — The Bohlar Bear (@relishdaddy) April 5, 2026

Jazz Chisholm Jr. set sky-high expectations he has yet to meet for Yankees

Say what you want of Chisholm Jr., he is one of the most confident players in baseball. Whether he is batting under the Mendoza line or actually competing for AL MVP doesn't matter, he will always approach the game the same way. Prior to this season, Chisholm Jr. stated his goals for the campaign — a 50-50 season and an MVP award, among others.

“Ask Cap (Aaron Judge),” Chisholm said in February, per The Athletic. “Real life. Let’s just be realistic. I got all the tools for it. I have the speed, the power, the plate discipline, the eye at the plate, defense. I got everything to accumulate a 10-WAR season.”

Chisholm has never had a season of more than 4.4 fWAR, which is still quite good! A 5.0-WAR season would be his best in MLB and rank him among the top infielders in baseball. Frankly, Yankees fans would sign up for that in a heartbeat, and Chisholm would be revered for it in the Bronx. His comments, while cocky, set a standard Yankees fans want him to reach.

But after a tough World Baseball Classic for Great Britain and a brutal Opening week stretch, it's time for Chisholm Jr. to back up his talk with actual results.