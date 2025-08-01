Jed Hoyer got his Cubs extension just in time to ruin Owen Caissie's development

Contrary to popular belief, the Chicago Cubs were relatively quiet at the trade deadline. Many expected the front office that boasts a squad ready to win now and with an uncertain future would operate aggressively. They were active, but not the buyers that those around the MLB pegged them to be.

Perhaps the Cubs are betting on in-house growth to act as their moves to gear up for the stretch run of the 2025 campaign. Or maybe president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer feels a newfound sense of security after signing a multiyear contract extension. Based on recent comments Chicago's top decision-maker made about the team's top prospect, Owen Caissie, we'd lean toward the latter.

Caissie has nothing left to prove at Triple-A and appears ready to contribute in the Majors. However, a promotion doesn't appear imminent, especially after the Cubs called up Moisés Ballesteros over him. Hoyer effectively validated that notion when addressing the media following the July 31 cutoff point for outside acquisitions, but he was weird about it.

Jed Hoyer speaks on the idea of calling up Owen Caissie at some point this season. pic.twitter.com/ntJmVxVlvY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 31, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jed Hoyer's indecisiveness on Owen Caissie call-up is a byproduct of newfound job security

"You want those guys to play every day, you want those guys to develop," Hoyer stated on the possibility of elevating Caissie (h/t Marquee Sports Network). "You don't want to have a top prospect sitting on your bench from May 15 on, but at the same time, that calculus can change a little bit as you go deeper in the season."

Maybe don't bring Caissie up if you're worried about a lack of playing time? The Cubs don't have room for him in the outfield, putting Hoyer in a predicament he's seemingly struggling to handle. That figures to be the case again in 2026 if All-Star Kyle Tucker sticks around, which Chicago is presumably hoping for. This problem isn't going away anytime soon unless something bad happens, whether it be injury or a franchise-altering free agency departure.

Something must give, yet Hoyer is operating like time is on his side, because it suddenly is. Chicago had a chance to make a move that would simultaneously remedy the situation and bolster their World Series push this season by rerouting Caissie. Instead, they stood pat and chose to waste everyone's time as the 23-year-old continues to dominate in the Minors.

For whatever it's worth, as great a bargaining chip as Caissie is, he's arguably an even better insurance policy in case Tucker leaves. Albeit an unfortunate reality that North Siders may not be prepared to face, the Cubs are ostensibly staying ready for the worst-case scenario. Hoyer admittedly said the two players' status in Chicago is "somewhat connected."