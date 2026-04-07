John Henry heard Red Sox fans 'sell the team' chants and couldn't care less

'Sell the team' will only get you so far in Boston. The Red Sox have one of the highest payrolls in MLB, coming in at over $264 million. That ranks sixth in the sport. There are plenty of fanbases that have a right to use that chant — think your usual suspects like the Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins. The Red Sox, despite their 2-8 start, will not be sold anytime soon.

While I can understand the frustration, the issue in Boston isn't ownership (at least not right now). Henry gave Craig Breslow more than enough money to spend this winter. The end result, at least so far, has been underwhelming on the field. That can change as it's only been 10 games. During a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, Henry was in attendance to hear fans call for his ouster. He didn't seem to give a damn.

John Henry hears the chants: “Oh, sell the team.”



(🎥 via @JakeIggy) pic.twitter.com/9e5TcKEjyJ — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) April 7, 2026

Why John Henry won't sell the Boston Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers v Boston Red Sox | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

Per the most recent estimates, the Red Sox are worth just under $5 billion. Henry, who is the principal owner of Fenway Sports Group, has little interest in parting with one of the most valuable assets in sports. His other key investment, Liverpool FC, may take more of his time these days, but they also have put him in a great financial standing. Henry's net worth is estimated at $5.7 billion. He's not going anywhere anytime soon.

What Red Sox fans are really frustrated about is the on-field product. Craig Breslow put the team together, and ultimately he was hired by Henry. Breslow traded Rafael Dever. Breslow let Alex Bregman leave in free agency. Breslow has been robbed by the Milwaukee Brewers potentially twice over if you count Quinn Priester and Caleb Durbin (still a work in progress).

All Henry cares about is the bottom line. He is not concerned that Red Sox fans turned out in droves to chant for his ouster. He's actually thrilled at the first four words of that statement. Red Sox fans turned out. They rank among the league leaders in MLB attendance so far this season, and they will likely remain there. The Red Sox have averaged over 34,000 fans at Fenway Park so far this season. In 2025, they actually averaged about 100 less fans per game.

If Red Sox fans were hoping to make some kind of statement, they're going about it the wrong way.

How Red Sox fans can actually put pressure on John Henry

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

If Red Sox fans want to make a statement Henry will actually hear, those attendance numbers have to drop. If Boston has a poor product this season – meaning the team finishes at or near the bottom of the AL East and doesn't make the playoffs – fans shouldn't go to games. Fenway Park itself is a product FSG can milk for all its worth. They've made a habit of that even in poor seasons.

Want to take matters a step further? Sure, let's go for it. Keep the chants going if you do attend, and don't buy merchandise or food/drink at the ballpark. If fans feel the need to rep Boston, do so via the Patriots, Bruins or numerous other teams in the area that – per Red Sox fans themselves – actually care about the product they put out there.

The real goal of 'sell the team' chants isn't to actually achieve that result. It's to send a message, and Red Sox fans can do that over time. But merely chanting for Henry's removal just 10 games into a season comes off as spoiled, rather than an action item.