Jordan Walker's ascension should have the Cardinals rethinking their rebuild

St. Louis Cardinals fans expected 2026 to be the beginning of a potentially painful rebuild after the team traded veterans like Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan in the offseason, but nobody delivered that message to Jordan Walker. Walker, in seemingly in his last chance to prove himself as a big leaguer, has performed at an MVP level thus far. No, I'm not kidding.

Jordan Walker extends his MLB home run lead with No. 8 💥 pic.twitter.com/QAUe4U83BX — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2026

After going yard again on Monday night, Walker is slashing 333/.394/.767 with a MLB-leading eight home runs and 15 RBI in 16 games. He has homered in six of his last seven and seven of his last nine games. And what's craziest about this Walker breakout is that while, sure, it's still early, it looks as legit as it possibly could under the hood. Lord knows we've been down this road before with someone once billed as a potentially generational prospect, but Walker has totally revamped which pitches he swings at and how he attacks them — the two things holding him back in the Majors.

Of course, there's only so much one player can do; St. Louis lost despite another Walker dinger, falling to 8-8 on the year. But again, this season was never about competing. It was about figuring out what the Cardinals could build around, and Walker's emergence, if this it's as real as it looks, could accelerate their timeline dramatically.

Jordan Walker's breakout is as insane — and as legit as it gets

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

I understand the skepticism. To put into perspective how insane a breakout this has been already, Walker was worth -0.8 fWAR through his first three MLB seasons. This season, he's currently tied for the MLB lead with 1.3 fWAR. He has never put up more than 1.0 fWAR in a single season, yet he's eclipsed that mark just 16 games into the year. Walker's best offensive year was in 2023, when he hit 16 home runs and had a 116 wRC+ in 117 games. He's already at eight home runs with a whopping 219 wRC+ — again, through just 16 games.

It sounds ridiculous to believe this will sustain, and no, Walker probably won't hit the 81 home runs he's on pace for over a full 162-game season. But the physical tools have never been in doubt for a guy built like an NFL linebacker, and the advanced metrics absolutely back up what he's doing.

Walker ranks in the 97th percentile or higher in virtually every batted ball metric per Baseball Savant, while hitting the ball on the ground (33.3 percent ground ball rate) less than he ever has and in the air (66.7 percent air rate) more than he ever has. Now, some of the previous concerns with his swing are still there, as Walker has a 30.5 percent whiff rate and has pulled the ball in the air just 9.5 percent of the time. But the changes he's made to his attack angle are real, and he's so big and so strong that — like the similarly built Aaron Judge — he doesn't have to pull the ball to leave the yard.

It flies in the face of everything we're taught that a player who looked as bad as Walker had for much of his career could suddenly do this, but it's easy to forget that he's still just 23 years old. He's just a little less than four months older than infielder JJ Wetherholt, who debuted on Opening Day, and he's two years younger than Quinn Mathews, one of the organization's top pitching prospects who hasn't even reached the Majors yet. He got to St. Louis in a hurry, and he was due to make improvements as a guy drafted out of high school.

Nothing under the hood suggests this is going to stop anytime soon. And if that is indeed the case, how can you not like what the Cardinals are building?

Cardinals lineup is a lot closer to being competitive if Jordan Walker emergence is real

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The lineup was what got fans the most excited this season even before anyone dared hope that Walker would play a meaningful role. If he's a 35-homer hitter moving forward, there's a lot to be excited about when looking at this Cardinals offense in 2026 and beyond. There's a lot of talent here.

Walker is only part of it. Wetherholt was the player Cardinals fans were most excited about entering the year, and while it's been a relatively slow start to his big-league career, the top prospect has as high a floor as any rookie in the league right now and could easily be one of the best infielders in the National League sooner rather than later.

Even beyond Wetherholt, Ivan Herrera is one of the best hitting catchers in the league, Masyn Winn is an extremely talented two-way shortstop, Alec Burleson is an extremely steady hitter and Lars Nootbaar, when healthy, still has lots of upside. I haven't even mentioned high-end prospects like outfielder Joshua Baez, who could debut this season, and catcher Rainiel Rodriguez.

If you surround these players with a superstar talent in Walker, why can't the Cardinals score a ton of runs? Preventing them is another story, though.

Pitching becomes Cardinals main focus thanks to Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' pitching staff isn't great. The bullpen is a mess, and while guys like Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy are fine back-end starters, they should be nowhere near the top of a rotation. Yet they're the best starters the Cardinals have at the big-league level right now; Kyle Leahy could be a decent back-end option in time, but it's hard to envision guys like Andre Pallante and Dustin May, both currently starting games for St. Louis, doing so once the team decides it's time to win.

Now, the Cardinals do have some exciting pitching prospects to dream on, notably Mathews, Liam Doyle and Jurrangelo Cijntje, but prospects are only prospects. As Cardinals fans know from Walker, there's no way of knowing if they will work out the way you expect. It's hard to rely on only prospects to lead the way pitching-wise.

Still, after trading their veterans this offseason, the Cardinals should have a ton of money to spend on a high-end pitcher, even if it isn't Tarik Skubal, and there's still reason to believe that Doyle, in particular, will be really good. There's a path to this rotation getting much better in the somewhat near future.

Jordan Walker's breakout will accelerate the Cardinals timeline

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Again, expectations were low for the Cardinals this season. It looked like this was the start of a multi-year rebuild, and that it'd be a while before we see this team in contention again. No, I don't think that St. Louis will be in the running for the postseason even with a resurgent Walker given the state of the pitching staff. With that said, there's reason to believe the Cardinals could be in Wild Card contention next season.

The offense, if this Walker breakout is legit, can be legitimately good in 2027, assuming Wetherholt establishes himself at the big-league level. The pitching is behind, but the Cardinals can improve in that area if Doyle looks like the real deal and if they spend money that they absolutely have.

There's a lot of work to be done to make the Cardinals true World Series contenders, but a star version of Walker has the Cardinals a lot closer to being watchable than anyone in St. Louis would've anticipated entering the year, and that's a great thing.

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