MLB early-season trends: Breakouts, surprises and concerns shaping 2026 so far

The MLB season is still young, but the first few weeks have already offered some clues as to how teams are shaping up. It’s too early to draw any firm conclusions, of course, but certain trends — both encouraging and concerning — are beginning to stand out.

How concerned should you be about your team's slow start? Is your team's Cinderella run for real? And which players' early breakouts are worth believing in? Let's investigating.

Which teams already look for real (and not just hot)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Were you expecting somebody else? Despite a loss to the Rangers on Sunday night, the Dodgers are the only team in MLB with more than 10 wins and the only team with fewer than six losses. The two-time defending World Series champions remain the class of baseball, and just when you thought this lineup couldn't get more devastating, outfielder Andy Pages could be in the midst of a true breakout season — oh, and 25-year-old Dalton Rushing is finally making good on his prospect pedigree. Not that Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Co. really needed the help.

If there's a surprise here ("surprise" being a relative term), it's the pitching, and particularly a bullpen that was a sore spot at times last year but has been lights out so far in 2026. Alex Vesia is back, Tanner Scott looks like his old self and even Blake Treinen has yet to allow a run, giving L.A. much better relief depth. If that holds, this team will be almost impossible to beat, even if the back of the rotation is a question mark with Emmet Sheehan struggling and Roki Sasaki completely lost.

Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves | Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Atlanta Braves

This is the Braves offense we've been waiting years to see again, third in the league in wRC+ with a bounce-back start from Ozzie Albies and a budding star in Drake Baldwin. And there's even some room for growth still remaining, with both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II drastically underperforming their underlying metrics. Imagine if Austin Riley ever gets on track, too?

Of course, hitting wasn't really the reason folks were down on Atlanta as contenders at the start of this season. The injury-ravaged rotation was — but so far, the Braves are leading the league in ERA, with Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder and Reynaldo Lopez all picking up the slack in the absence of Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and others. Is that the most sustainable formula in the world? Probably not; Holmes and Lopez are injury risks themselves, and Elder has very little MLB track record to speak of. But with this lineup, Atlanta's arm just need to be good enough, and that's a bar they could clear if Strider returns soon.

Pittsburgh Pirates

We know the Pirates' pitching will keep them in darn near every game. Paul Skenes is arguably the best in the world right now, and Pittsburgh has a fleet of arms behind him in Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and Mitch Keller (plus the rehabbing Jared Jones) as well as a bullpen full of high-octane stuff.

The question, as it's been for years now, is whether the team will score enough runs for all that pitching to matter. So far, veterans like Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn have raised the floor, and Oneil Cruz is finally hitting like the star everyone hoped he could become. Get top prospect Konnor Griffin locked in at the plate, and we might have something here. Then again, the ceiling here offensively is still pretty low, and there's virtually no depth if injury strikes.

Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Guardians - Game One | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Cleveland Guardians

The story is much the same in Cleveland, where the Guardians have shocked everybody by jumping out to the AL's best record at 9-6. Again, this team will always pitch, and they have more young arms in the pipeline in Parker Messick and Joey Cantillo. With Gavin Williams looking like a Cy Young candidate, this has the potential to be a pennant-caliber rotation.

Will it be anything near a pennant-caliber offense? That remains to be seen, but again, the bar isn't terribly high here given how will Cleveland can prevent runs. And top prospect Chase DeLauter's scorching start has finally given Jose Ramirez an ostensible running mate in the middle of the lineup. with more young talent like George Valera, Travis Bazzana and Ralphy Velazquez potentially on the way, the Guards might be able to piece together a genuinely above-average offense, but that's a lot of projection and not a lot of proven production.

The most eye-opening breakouts of the 2026 season so far

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Just a few weeks ago, Walker was on his last legs, slumping toward what looked likely to be his final Opening Day as a member (or, at least, an every-day player) of the Cardinals. And then the season began, and something borderline miraculous happened: Walker started raking, fulfilling every bit of the promise he showed as a consensus top-10 prospect once upon a time.

The secret? Better plate discipline, for one thing, but Walker also revamped his bat path in order to get the ball in the air way more often — allowing his prodigious raw power to do the rest. The result has been a league-leading seven homers so far, with a Statcast page that nearly bursts off the screen. The raw talent was never in question here; getting it into games very much was, and Walker has made real, actionable changes to address his biggest flaws. Only time will tell if it can last, but the underlying process is hard to poke holes in, and that's a scary thought for the rest of the NL Central.

Athletics v. New York Mets | Michael Urakami/GettyImages

Luis Robert Jr., New York Mets

Amid a miserable start for the Mets, the lone bright spot has been the one that hardly anybody expected: Robert, who's looked revived at the plate now that he's finally away from the miasma that is the Chicago White Sox. He enters Monday with a .905 OPS, two homers and two steals, looking every bit like the player who hit 38 homers with 20 steals back in 2023.

Even more encouragingly, everything about this bounce-back start looks to be for real. Strikeouts were the bugaboo for Robert in 2024 and 2025, but he's swinging at better pitches and making more contact than we've ever seen — slashing his K rate from 26 percent and jumping his walk rate all the way up to an elite 22 percent. If anything, there might be more gains to come if Robert can pair this new approach with his previous ability to pull the ball in the air. He's always been a physical freak, though, and even if he sacrifices some power for contact, he'll still be a star-level player.

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

Rounding out our list of outfielders built like linebackers who are finally putting it all together, we have Cruz, who was the laughing stock of the league on Opening Day but has done nothing but tear the cover off the ball since. He's got five homers and six steals (!) through just 15 games, MVP numbers if he can keep it up.

That pace is probably unsustainable for just about anybody, hitting lefties much better while hitting the ball in the air far more often than in years past. I'm a bit more skeptical in his breakout than the other two above him; for starters, his BABIP is due to crash soon even for a guy who hits the ball as hard as he does, and he still chases and whiffs a ton, giving pitchers a path to getting him out. Still, if he can just keep the contact numbers somewhere near mediocre, his physical tools give him a very high floor.

What's gone wrong for some early underperformers?

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs | Geoff Stellfox/GettyImages

Chicago Cubs

Sunday's comeback win staunched the bleeding a bit, but "barely managing to avoid a home sweep at the hands of the Pirates" is not where most Cubs fans thought this team would be come mid-April. The biggest culprit behind Chicago's 7-8 start to the season has been the offense, with Seiya Suzuki just returning from his knee injury and just about everybody else not named Nico Hoerner struggling at the plate.

Granted, some patience is warranted here; Wrigley Field is always a tough place to hit in the cold-weather months before the weather turns and the ball starts flying. Still, this was always the concern about the Alex Bregman signing, and it's not great that Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting more like he did in the second half of last season than the first. Better days are ahead for this lineup, but whether they'll be good enough to support a pitching staff that's already lost Cade Horton for the year due to Tommy John surgery is very much an open question.

New York Mets

Make it five losses in a row after getting swept by the A's at home over the weekend. The offense has disappeared with Juan Soto hurt and Francisco Lindor struggling, and that's put too much strain on a pitching staff without a ton of depth right now.

There's still plenty of talent in Queens, and Lindor and Bo Bichette will start hitting eventually. But the rotation is already looking fragile, with Clay Holmes battling a hamstring injury and David Peterson and Kodai Senga off to awful starts, and the bullpen is in such straits that it just called up Craig Kimbrel from Triple-A. What if the Mets never get all their starters healthy and pointed in the same direction at once? And what if the gambles in the bottom half of this lineup, guys like Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien and Mark Vientos, don't pan out? New York has been insisting it's better than its record for over a year now, and fans are fed up.

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

The entire AL East

All five teams in this division are either 8-7 or 6-9 entering play on Monday, a dazzling display of mediocrity. The Yankees looked a cut above amid a fast start, only to drop five in a row last week thanks to a disappearing offense and a shaky bullpen — the former not too much a long-term concern considering their track record, but the latter very much so. The Blue Jays has seen their roster, and in particular their rotation, decimated by early injuries that may prove too much to overcome. And the Red Sox (lack of pop) and Orioles (lack of starting pitching) are scuffling after offseasons that may not have solved the problems we all thought these two had entering the year.

If I had to pick a team to separate itself, I'd still take New York just based on ceiling. Other than that, though, it's startling how ordinary these teams feel, like these slow starts are less a fluke and more just the norm.

3 key trends dominating conversation around the league early in 2026

Parity reigns

The Dodgers remain the Dodgers. Other than that, though, it's remarkable just how bunched together the standings are as we enter the third full week of the season. On this date last season, four teams had fewer than six victories and five had at least 11. Right now, though, every single non-Dodgers team stands between 10-6 and 6-10. It's particularly stark in the American League, where only the White Sox and Astros have something other than seven, eight or nine wins.

It's still too early to tell whether that will remain the case this summer, of course. But it's striking that no other teams have really announced themselves as of yet. You can spin that any way you want; cellar-dwellers like the Rockies and Nationals have been (somewhat) better than expected, as have would-be contenders like the Cubs, Mets and Blue Jays. Right now, it feels like talent is unprecedentedly dispersed throughout the league, which could make true separation difficult — well, except for L.A.

San Francisco Giants v Baltimore Orioles | Greg Fiume/GettyImages

Where'd all the offense go?

If you've noticed that there sure seem to be a lot of low-scoring games so far this year, well, it's not your imagination. Entering Monday, the league as a whole is slashing just .235/.318/.375 — a .693 OPS that's exactly equivalent to what Ryan McMahon posted last year. Suffice to say, all of baseball hitting like Ryan McMahon is not a good sign.

Some of that is circumstantial, to be sure; it's only been a few weeks, and offense is always down in the colder weather of early spring. Still, it also feels like a sign of just how good most pitching staffs have gotten in the age of max velocity and stuff+ models. And it could put teams that have true game-breaking offensive talent, the guys that can hit in any era, at an advantage moving forward.

Injuries, injuries everywhere

So many of the slow starts around the league have at least something to do with injuries — particularly Houston and Toronto, who are walking MASH units right now (especially in terms of pitching). The Dodgers are without Mookie Betts and Blake Snell right now. The Brewers were already without Jackson Chourio, and just lost Christian Yelich to a hamstring injury. Juan Soto will be out at least a couple more weeks with a calf strain. Adley Rutscham is back on the IL, and the Padres' hot start was dampered by arm trouble for Nick Pivetta.

A 162-game season is one heck of a grind; that's always been true, and is even more so now when more stress is put on pitchers than ever before. If you want to survive that gauntlet and make it to the postseason, you need to have depth — and that means, in most cases, developing homegrown talent.

What to watch this week

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers | Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Mets-Dodgers

The richest series in MLB history — combined post-tax payroll: nearly $800 million — sees two big-market behemoths trending in very different directions. While the Dodgers look on course for a third straight title, the Mets are on course to miss the postseason for a second straight year, an outcome that would have their fan base calling for David Stearn's head on a platter. If New York can right the ship against the league's best, it would go a long way toward providing much-needed proof of concept here. If not, well, the race in the NL might really wind up a Dodgers coronation.

Phillies-Cubs

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more anxiety-fueled series in mid-April than this one, featuring two NL heavyweights (and two very high-strung fan bases) who are on tilt after stumbling to slow starts. The winner will have something to feel good about moving forward, with a very winnable division in front of them. The loser will leave in full-on panic mode, not just about the next few months but the next few years. Both of these offenses have been struggling mightily of late; which one can start living up to its reputation?

Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins | Rich Storry/GettyImages

Marlins-Braves

Miami has come crashing back to Earth a bit after a sizzling start to the season, but they're still in second place in the NL East at 8-8 entering play on Monday. Now, though, they head to Atlanta for a huge road test that feels like it will tell us all we need to know about whether the Marlins were a flash in the pan or a potential postseason dark horse. If Eury Perez and this plucky young offense can hold their own, it could turn this division race completely on its head. If not, the Braves will be looking like heavy favorites.

Rangers-Mariners

The Mariners have gotten off to a slow start, but they just swept the Astros in a four-game set and still feel like the team to beat in the AL West. Which is what makes this such an interesting litmus test for the Rangers, who are looking pretty spry early on after a lost 2025 season. The Texas offense still isn't great, but it's miles better than what it was last year, and when Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and this pitching staff are humming, you don't need to score all that many runs. The winner here will likely take first place in the division — and have made a big early-season statement.