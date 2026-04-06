Why the small-market Marlins are built to shock baseball

Less than two weeks into a 162-game season, every reaction can feel like an overreaction. But each year, some of those overreactions turn out to be prescient; remember 12 months ago, when the Atlanta Braves started 0-7 and never righted the ship? It's just a matter of separating the signal from the noise — which brings us to your first-place Miami Marlins.

If the phrase "first-place Miami Marlins" caught you a bit off-guard, well, we don't blame you. This is a franchise that's struggled for relevance throughout its history, and it more or less fell off the face of the Earth once president Peter Bendix arrived and started slashing and burning the roster. But the Marlins are, indeed, sitting atop the NL East right now, 6-3 after salvaging the final game of their three-game set with the New York Yankees on Sunday. And if your first inclination is to write that off as small sample size goofiness, or if you simply haven't paid attention in a little while, we're here to deliver some alarming news: Miami might be about to take the league by storm.

Why the Marlins' hot start is sturdier than you think

Frontline starting pitching

Sandy Alcantara returns to the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Marlins' overall pitching situation is more fine than good right now, with Braxton Garrett still not back and an unsettled back of the rotation. But the front of the rotation features some of the best pure stuff in baseball, thanks to the one-two punch of Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez.

Miami declined to pull the trigger on an Alcantara trade last summer or over the winter, and they've been rewarded for their faith now that the righty fully looks like the Cy Young winner of old through his first two starts. Perez's top-line numbers don't look great at the moment, but don't get it twisted: This was one of the best pitching prospects in the sport for a reason, one good enough to break into the Majors at age 20, and he's on a star trajectory once his command locks in.

Alcantara and Perez give the Marlins a chance to go toe-to-toe with just about anybody. And there's reason for optimism around them, with Max Meyer finally seeming ready to put his prospect pedigree into action and Janson Junk showing major stuff gains. Get Garrett back, and that's a pretty healthy starting five.

A pesky young offense with room to improve

Graham Pauley reacts after hitting a two RBI double against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Marlins don't have a star around which the rest of the lineup orbits; heck, they might not have more than one or two 20-homer hitters on this team. But this has been a top-five offense so far anyway, and while there's definitely been some good luck involved in that, there are also plenty of exciting young pieces that support a breakout.

Top outfield prospect Owen Caissie was the centerpiece of the Edward Cabrera trade and has wasted no time showing his 30-homer potential now that he finally has an every-day job. Shortstop Otto Lopez (.921 OPS) and second baseman Xavier Edwards (1.147) are two ascending middle infielders with speed to burn now smack in their prime. The Marlins make a ton of contact (sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball) and make themselves tough outs — and they might not have even hit top gear yet.

Kyle Stowers, last year's breakout hitter, has yet to play a game this season due to a hamstring injury. Jakob Marsee is currently hitting .118 after a rookie year in which he posted an .842 OPS. Agustin Ramirez, who hit 21 homers last season, has yet to get his power stroke going. There's risk involved with all three — this is how it goes with such a young team — but there are profiles to dream on everywhere you look with this team, and it's not hard to talk yourself into an above-average offense overall.

Athleticism everywhere

Otto Lopez and center fielder Jakob Marsee celebrate a victory against the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

We mentioned it above, but this Marlins team is young, with not a single every-day player over the age of 28. That youth has its downsides, to be sure, but it also gives them a real advantage: Miami is going to wear teams out with its athleticism both offensively and defensively this year.

The Marlins are tied for fourth in the league in stolen bases so far, and they've only been caught twice in 11 attempts. They're also one of the better defensive teams in baseball, and while there's always a lot of noise with those metrics so early in a season, it sure doesn't feel like a fluke when you watch them play. Bendix, who came from the Tampa Bay Rays before taking over Miami's front office, has followed a very similar template here, assembling a group of young guys with broad skills who can be more than the sum of their parts.

Help is on the way

Robby Snelling delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Marlins don't boast a particularly deep farm system, but much of the impact talent they do have is already knocking on the door of the Majors. The headliners are a pair of lefties, Thomas White and Robby Snelling, both of whom are consensus top-50 prospects right now and both of whom are currently in Triple-A awaiting their shot. If one or both of them are ready to hit the ground running later this summer, it could pour gasoline on Miami's starting rotation.

Also in Triple-A is Joe Mack, one of the better catching prospects in the sport. He's a legit defender behind the plate with similarly legit power from the left side of the plate, and if you slot him in alongside the currently scorching-hot Liam Hicks, with Ramirez moonlighting at DH, it would give this offense exactly the sort of pop it's currently lacking.

The NL Wild Card picture could be truly ... wild

Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

There's plenty of reason to think Miami can at least be above average offensively, and the pitching could be much more than that if Perez takes off and the homegrown guys come together. Taken in tandem, that sure feels like at least a team with a win total in the mid-80s — which, if you've taken a look around the National League of late, sure seems like it might be good enough to snag a playoff spot this season.

Seriously: Beyond the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, are there any teams you're sure of at the moment? The Chicago Cubs were reeling even before the injury to Cade Horton. The Atlanta Braves have a decimated rotation of their own, while the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are constantly on the verge of an existential crisis. Even if two of the above manage to right the ship, that still leaves plenty of space for an upstart team like Miami to snag one of the final two Wild Card spots if things break right.

There are other candidates, to be sure; the Pittsburgh Pirates are off to a similarly encouraging start, and the Cincinnati Reds have a ton of homegrown talent in their own right. But Miami is playing beyond its experience right now, and as unlikely as it feels, don't be surprised if they're in this for the long haul.