Fourth time is a charm, I guess? The Toronto Blue Jays have long tried to land an international superstar the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki – all three of whom they lost out on to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Saturday, they finally got one.

Kazuma Okamoto signed with the Blue Jays just prior to a deadline he couldn't afford to miss. Had Okamoto not signed with an MLB team before Sunday, he would've returned to NPB and tried again next year, which was a result he couldn't afford. Thus, the Jays swooped in and signed the corner infielder to a deal.

Why the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't need Kazuma Okamoto

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

Contrary to popular belief, not every Japanese star wants to sign with the Dodgers. In this case, it's the Dodgers who didn't make the call. Okamoto projects as a corner infielder in MLB. He's even spent some time in the outfield, though that dream is a bit more farfetched. Los Angeles didn't express much interest in Okamoto because they have Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy manning the corner infield spots next season. Okamoto shouldn't be considered an upgrade over either of those players, and I'm prone to trust the Dodgers front office when they pass on an NPB star given their scouting expertise in that area.

The Dodgers have been quiet by their standards this winter. Fresh off back-to-back World Series crowns, all LA has done is address their bullpen, signing former Mets closer Edwin Diaz. There could be more moves to come as the stove heats up (hopefully soon, please?), but their failure to sign – or even make a play for – Okamoto is hardly indicative of their influence in the international market. Let's not overreact, folks.

Does Kazuma Okamoto put the Blue Jays over the top as World Series favorites?

Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

The Blue Jays were an out away from winning the World Series in 2025. There was a serious argument to be made that they should be favored to win it all in 2026 even without a big offseason, which now includes signing Dylan Cease and Okamoto. Whether or not they finally have the fuel to defeat the back-to-back champion Dodgers will depend on how they fill out their roster. Free-agent spending can only take a contender so far. The Blue Jays have learned that the hard way in the not-so-distant past.

That being said, adding Okamoto is a victory lap Blue Jays fans should enjoy. Okamoto had a 210 OPS+ in NPB last season. He projects to be a far different MLB hitter than Munetaka Murakami, the slugger who signed with the Chicago White Sox this winter. Unlike Murakami, Okamoto is a far better contact hitter and has adapted well to Japan's dead ball era. Okamoto should put a ton of balls in play and won't strike out nearly as much as other NPB products as he adapts to MLB pitching. That alone is an attractive commodity for the Blue Jays, which still have an important decision to make regarding Bo Bichette.

Verdict: Dodgers remain World Series favorites until proven otherwise

The Dodgers feature much of the same team that won back-to-back titles. Sure, they're a year older, but they also fixed their biggest flaw in the bullpen. Diaz is one of the best closers in baseball when healthy, and assuming he doesn't celebrate too hard in the WBC this time around, he'll be the feature in a loaded LA bullpen on Opening Day.

The Blue Jays could sign Kyle Tucker and keep Bichette around for all I care. They are doing so because, deep down, Ross Atkins knows defeating this dragon means all hands on deck.