Kyle Schwarber's All-Star heroics came with a clear warning to the Phillies

Kyle Schwarber made it clear to the Philadelphia Phillies the ball is in their court when it comes to extending him. There’s nothing left for him to prove, but if there was, going 3-for-3 in the home run swing off to help the NL defeat the AL in the All-Star Game is proof the Phillies aren’t even half as good without him.

“If there’s something to be struck, there’s something to be struck. But if there’s not, it’s going to be fun,” Schwarber told Rob Bradford after his All-Star Game heroics.

It’s a great mindset to have at this point in his career, especially when he’s proving he’s still one of the best sluggers in MLB. He doubled down that he’s still focused on winning in Philadelphia, but knows everything else around his free agency will work itself out one way or another.

Kyle Schwarber puts pressure on Phillies to keep him around with All-Star Game heroics

The Phillies probably could have felt better about not re-signing Schwarber if he had just finished 0-for-2 in the All-Star Game. Even with his home run heroics, they probably could have felt better about letting him walk. But winning All-Star Game MVP after what he did in the home run swing off, just re-affirms why the Phillies need to keep Schwarber in the city of brotherly love.

It doesn’t help that Schwarber isn’t even applying pressure on the Phillies to keep him around. His humility probably makes it even harder. If the Phillies don’t re-sign him then they look even worse for shunning a player that has been nothing but good to them. Maybe the only thing that will help them feel better about parting ways is if the Phillies win the World Series. That’s not guaranteed, though.

Kyle Schwarber can deliver one final thank you to the Philadelphia Phillies this fall

It seems Schwarber has accepted the reality he might not be back in Philadelphia next year. His final piece of gratitude for what the Phillies organization means to him is bringing them a World Series title. It also might make it easier parting ways with the Phillies.

It’s something about winning a World Series title with a team that brings peace to any situation. Maybe that’s why Juan Soto departed Washington – though the Nationals spiraling into baseball hell probably played a factor too.

He’s already won one with the Phillies in 2022 so maybe that’s enough solace. But it’s nothing like winning one in the final year you potentially play with a team. The good thing is whatever happens this offseason isn’t going to impact this season. Which means for now, the Phillies can rest easy, but they’ll soon have a massive decision to make.