Kyle Tucker all but ended Cubs extension talks by barely saying a word

The Chicago Cubs rode high into the All-Star break with a 57-39 record and a one-game lead in the NL Central. There's a lot of baseball left, but Chicago feels like a real contender to not only win the division but the pennant; on paper, few teams stack up better against the front-running Dodgers. And yet, it all feels very fragile for one unavoidable reason: Kyle Tucker's contract.

Yes, the Cubs are contenders. But is this sustainable? Can Chicago run it back next season? Tucker's contract expires in a few months. The Cubs made a long-overdue gamble last winter, trading several major assets to acquire Tucker from a retooling Houston Astros team. In taking on Tucker and his production, however, the Cubs also took on the uncertainty of his future.

Tucker should command a deal in the same $500 million range as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. come free agency. He's a 28-year-old with incredible plate discipline, major power, speed on the bases and a cannon for an arm. The Cubs aren't contenders without him and, for what it's worth, Tucker looks beyond content with his current situation. But it's on Chicago to pay up, and Jed Hoyer and Tom Ricketts don't have the best track record in that department.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Kyle Tucker inadvertently throws cold water on Cubs extension talks

Tucker was asked about his Cubs future over the All-Star break and, predictably, he kept things vague. In doing so, he basically told fans what they already knew: that an extension this late in the season, with such a robust free agent market awaiting him, is never going to happen.

"You never know,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Things can change at any point. I’m just kind of riding it out and we’ll see how things go. Just trying to do my job in the field and let other stuff take care of itself.”

That is the political non-answer all prospective free agents are instructed to give, but with Tucker and the Cubs, it reads as a blatant admission. Chicago was never going to reach the number necessary to keep Tucker off the market. He's too valuable not to see what other options are out there, even if he wants to stay in a Cubs uniform.

Even so, Tucker did give Cubs fans a small ray of hope. Not that he will sign an extension, but that he might prioritize the comfort and fit of Chicago once free agency opens up.

Kyle Tucker expresses fondness for Cubs organization ahead of free agency

"(Moving from the AL to the NL) was definitely, like, weird at first,” he said. “But the group of guys we have, and the coaching staff, makes it easy. Everyone is rooting for each other and just trying to get everyone better. It makes it easier."

When asked specifically if he could see himself as a Cub long term, Tucker kept the door wide open.

"Yeah, why not? They’ve been very open with me and other players … We have a really good environment, not just in the clubhouse but also the front office, coaching staff and everything. We’ve got a good group over there.”

That might not be the enthusiastic "gee, I sure hope so!" response Cubs fans crave, but it's clear Tucker enjoys the North Side. It's even clearer on the field and in the locker room. He has a strong rapport with teammates, Craig Counsell is a great coach and this team is extremely competitive. Tucker has a lot of experience with winning; those Astros teams were buzzsaws. Few know better what it takes to win in this league.

Chicago is a huge market with a loyal, paying fanbase. Ricketts shouldn't blink an eye at the $500 million-plus demand Tucker is bound to make. And yet, blinking in the face of substantial long-term commitments is kind of a Cubs speciality. Tucker is a singular talent and is worth breaking the mold, but until the dotted line has Tucker's signature on it, uncertainty will prevail.

He wants to stay, but Cubs fans cannot throw the parade just yet.