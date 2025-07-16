Kyle Tucker gives Cubs fans something else to panic about on a national stage

The Chicago Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker this past offseason, fully knowing that odds are he will only be a part of their club for one season. Tucker is in the final year of his contract, and now that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has agreed to stay with the Blue Jays long term, he will be the most sought-after slugger on the free agent market this winter. That's a heavy burden. Yet, Tucker has said all the right things about his time in Chicago. He's open to signing anywhere, including with the Cubs, for the right asking price. Yet, there was one moment during Tuesday's All-Star Game that ought to get the attention of the fanbase.

During ESPN's on-camera interview with Clayton Kershaw, Tucker made an impressive catch while going back on the ball. If anything, he proved that he could handle left field at multiple ballparks, including Yankee Stadium.

Cubs fans have another reason to panic at the All-Star Game

Kershaw's interview was full of fun moments, and Tucker's catch went under the radar. Of course, the Yankees would have to pay up for his services, but they've managed to spend on any number of players since losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. The Yankees aren't made of money, don't get me wrong, but they ought to have more funds this winter thanks in part to losing Soto.

Some of that could be spent on Tucker, and the result would allow Aaron Judge to assume his full-time position in right field or elsewhere without having to worry about switching positions. Tucker's catch could've been made at Truist Park, Wrigley Field or perhaps Yankee Stadium one day.

Tucker has won a Gold Glove in the not-so-distant past, is a four-time All-Star and a likely NL MVP candidate this season. He is well worth the investment from the Steinbrenner family, but they also aren't exactly lacking in outfield depth moving forward. If Tucker is going to cost anywhere near the Soto stratosphere, they might be better off using that money on any number of players in similar fashion to this past offseason.

At the very least, Tucker gave the Yankees something to think about – and Cubs fans another reason to panic.