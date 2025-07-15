Cubs fans about to come to shocking Kyle Tucker realization Astros fans know

It's been a dream debut for Kyle Tucker with the Chicago Cubs, both personally — 17 homers, 22 steals and a .882 OPS, earning him his fourth consecutive All-Star berth — and in the standings, where the Cubs hold a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Windy City loves him, and it sure seems like he loves them back.

But if you're a Cubs fan hoping that these last few months of good will have given your team the inside track on retaining Tucker beyond the 2025 season ... you might want to think again. Which isn't to say that Chicago has no shot of signing Tucker to an extension, or re-signing him in free agency this winter if it comes to that. It's just to say that Tucker continues to reiterate that he, rightfully, views free agency as a business, and he has no problem separating any sentiment from what's best for him moving forward.

“We’ll see how that all turns out,” Tucker told FanSided's Robert Murray from All-Star Weekend in Atlanta. “It’s been really fun. The All-Star break, had a good first half and we’re leading the division right now, although I know it’s pretty close. Right now, I’m just trying to enjoy the All-Star Game, get through this week, and we’ll see what happens.”

This is the sort of answer he's given all year whenever he's been asked about his future: complimentary, but far from committal. And there's good reason for that: Tucker no doubt enjoys playing in Chicago (who wouldn't?) and competing for a division title, and he doesn't want to ruffle any feathers in the middle of a season, but he's also not about to compromise in order to make a given fan base happy.

Good vibes won't be enough for Cubs in Kyle Tucker pursuit

Fans of the Houston Astros have already gone through this. Houston was the organization that drafted and developed Tucker, that watched him blossom into a young star. But they could read the writing on the wall, and they knew they wouldn't have the money to keep him on the open market. (Whether they could or should have had the money is ... a different question.) So they decided to get out ahead of things, trading him to Chicago rather than losing him for nothing.

A few months later, clearly there are no hard feelings; Tucker was all too happy to hang out with a couple of his former teammates in Atlanta.

Hunter Brown catching up with Kyle Tucker and Yusei Kikuchi before the Home Run Derby pic.twitter.com/NEyiI6CfmK — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) July 14, 2025

As he should be. And that doesn't mean that Tucker is cold, or overly calculating. It just means that he's capable of holding two things in his head at once, and understanding what he's actually worth. In the end, all of the good vibes and positive feelings in the world won't be enough to close the gap if the Cubs aren't willing to put the money up this winter.