Kyle Tucker could benefit from breaking character and acting like a Scott Boras client

Contrary to what you might initially think, perhaps the best part of unrestricted free agency when you’re a premier player isn’t the part where the money hits your bank account. Of course, that’s obviously a significant part of what makes free agency special, and it’s a moment that Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker should get to celebrate within the coming weeks.

However, at least in our opinion, the best part of unrestricted free agency is that you, the player, have the opportunity to choose your next team. Unlike replacement-level phe top free agents get to make their own choices without real restrictions. Longtime New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and his agent, Scott Boras, parlayed last season’s 38-home run, 126-RBI, and .871-OPS campaign into a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles last week.

Boras doesn’t work with Tucker, who is instead represented by Excel Sports Management. However, the time has come for Tucker to take a page from Boras’ book and, with the holidays rapidly approaching, become the aggressive one at the table.

Kyle Tucker should act aggressively to land his next contract

To Tucker’s credit, he hasn’t spent the offseason simply waiting for teams to come bearing gifts. He visited the Toronto Blue Jays’ facility in Dunedin, Fla., earlier this month, as FanSided’s Robert Murray initially reported. A player being unsigned on Dec. 15 does not automatically mean that they are inactive or content biding their time.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

That said, nothing is stopping Tucker from identifying his top teams, engaging in conversation with them, and making his demands clear. Does Tucker want an opt-out deal after a handful of seasons, or would he rather push a player or team option back until later in the contract? What would a potential no-trade clause look like? Which franchises can officially pivot to other free agents, knowing that Tucker doesn’t want to go there? Based on his recent trip to Florida, we feel comfortable suggesting that the Blue Jays likely aren’t out on Tucker just yet.

Let’s operate on the assumption that, of the top free agent hitters left, most contenders rank Tucker and New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger within their top three. We personally would also include Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman in that trio, rather than Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, but that’s irrelevant here. We’re sure that most of the same teams interested in Tucker also want Bellinger — and if that’s the case, then it’s on Tucker and his management to contact those organizations and tell them exactly what he’d cost them.

As with any relationship, there are severe dangers that come with signing with a team. Luis Severino signed a three-year contract with the Athletics last winter, but had already expressed his frustration with pitching in Sacramento — an extremely hitter-friendly stadium — by midseason. At least Severino got paid for his trouble.

So, no, Tucker might not eventually enjoy the pressure of wearing the New York Yankees’ pinstripes, or he could get fairly tired of Red Sox fans’ accents within a couple of years. But as teams gradually get more desperate, it’s far better to strike while the iron is hot and guarantee yourself the money rather than to wait things out.