The fatal flaws that could hurt Kyle Tucker's market this offseason

Kyle Tucker is expected to receive the most lucrative contract in free agency this winter. As front office executives meet with agents at the GM Meetings this week, the market is starting to form. For Tucker and his agent, their goal this week is simple – discover which contenders are interested in meeting his price tag, and whether a return to the Chicago Cubs is feasible.

The buzz around Tucker has been remarkably quiet this week, which isn't all that surprising. He won't be the first free agent to sign, as doing so would limit his options and valuation. Whoever Tucker signs with will do so out of necessity and, frankly, desperation as the market starts to dry up. That won't happen in November, or even potentially December. Tucker and his reps are willing to wait this thing out, if they must, which could be bad news for some potential suitors.

While Tucker will always have A market, given how talented he is, the early favorites all have a reason NOT to sign him as well. Depending on how free agency unfolds, don't be surprised if Tucker ends up in a holding pattern.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have the money to afford a Tucker reunion, should they so choose, but it would severely limit how they move forward. Signing Tucker to a $400 million deal, assuming that's what it'll cost, means the Cubs won't be able to spend nearly as much money elsewhere. This is a team that desperately needs starting pitching, and recently declined Shota Imanaga's option. Their best bet could be letting Tucker walk and spending that money on starting pitching, and they've already been connected to Dylan Cease, among others. If they act quickly, they won't be able to afford Tucker, either.

New York Mets

The Mets are in a similar position as the Cubs. Yes, they can afford Tucker and then some should Steve Cohen be willing to throw his money around as he has in years past. However, this team also signed Juan Soto to a record-breaking contract just last winter. Do they really need another corner outfielder that badly? The Mets would be – and likely will be – best-suited spending on starting pitching. The issue there is that the market for starting pitching is top-heavy. Even the Mets have a budget, and if they move early on a starter, their chance on adding at a position of strength like the outfield is slim.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants need to add to their lineup despite trading for Rafael Devers last season. That's hard to believe, given what we know Devers can do with a bat in his hands. Buster Posey is all-in, and has the permission of ownership to take big swings. Yet, much like the Mets, even the Giants have a budget. San Francisco has nearly a half-billion dollars tied into long-term contracts for Devers, Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers. Is that really not enough? Signing Tucker would be nice, but feels like a bit of a pipe dream this early in the winter.

New York Yankees

The Yankees should make the most sense for Tucker in theory. But as we've seen in recent offseasons, Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman have proven gun shy when it comes to signing top-tier talent that isn't their own. They lost out on Juan Soto just last winter. Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, while far from perfect, could be retained at a more affordable price than Tucker's $400 million. In typical Yankees fashion, don't be surprised if the Yankees spend on a committee of outfield options, rather than using all their capital on one player.

Los Angeles Dodgers

ESPN's Jeff Passan said it best: The Dodgers are not inclined to give Tucker a 10-plus year contract, which could very well be what it takes to outbid his other suitors. The Dodgers are talented enough as is, and while they'll sure reload in hopes of winning a third-straight World Series, adding Tucker feels more like an embarrassment of riches than a necessity. Los Angeles will be involved in the Tucker bidding, but more than likely as the big, bad wolf that drives his price up, rather than an actual favorite.