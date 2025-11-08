Yankees could get Juan Soto revenge on Mets in free agency coup

Losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets last offseason was doubly painful for the New York Yankees. Not only were they losing Soto's MVP-caliber production, but he joined the team's cross-town rivals of all teams. Well, even without Soto and with their early postseason exit in mind, the Yankees had a far better year in 2025 than the Mets, and now, they can get their revenge on the Mets by signing Edwin Diaz in free agency this winter.

Diaz is not the player Soto is, obviously, but he might be the best reliever in the game. He is also a player the Yankees are going to show interest in, according to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated.

"The Mets, Yankees, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all expected to be in the mix for Diaz's services, Ragazzo wrote."

Even if he isn't Soto, this would be quite the pickup for the Bronx Bombers.

Signing Edwin Diaz makes more sense than Yankees fans might think

At first glance, Yankees fans might point to their need for offense and to David Bednar, a more-than-capable closer, under contract through 2026. While both of these factors are true, there are several reasons why Diaz makes a lot of sense.

First, while Bednar is a rock-solid closing option for 2026, he's only under contract through the 2026 campaign before hitting free agency. With that in mind, would the Yankees rather pay Diaz, a 32-year-old by Opening Day, this offseason and have him with Bednar in 2026, or would they rather pass on Diaz and pay a 32-year-old Bednar next winter?

Second, the Yankees' bullpen lacks controllable options. Here's a look at when their current relievers are slated to hit free agency.

Yankees Reliever FA Year David Bednar 2026 Camilo Doval 2027 Fernando Cruz 2029 Tim Hill 2026 Mark Leiter Jr. 2026 Jake Bird 2029

The only notable relievers under control past 2027 are Fernando Cruz, who is 35 years old right now, and Jake Bird, who is far from proven. They're going to need more certainty in their bullpen, and Diaz on a four or five-year deal, as expensive as it might be, would provide that in the back-end.

Third, Diaz might be the best of the best when discussing relievers. He posted a 1.63 ERA in 62 appearances this past season with the Mets, and he had a sub-1.00 ERA in 50 appearances after April. He had a bit of an up-and-down 2024 campaign after missing all of 2023 with a torn patellar tendon, but was right back at his 2022 level this past season, pitching like the best closer in the game. Why wouldn't the Yankees want that guy, especially when he's proven he can pitch on the New York stage?

No Mets free agent makes more sense than Edwin Diaz for the Yankees

Seeing the Yankees connected to Diaz, of all the upcoming Mets free agents, is a bit surprising, but let's go through some. Pete Alonso is obviously great, but first base should realistically be Ben Rice's spot in 2026 and beyond. Guys like Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers could make sense for their bullpen, but neither of those guys are close to as dominant as Diaz.

I absolutely understand the hesitancy when it comes to giving big money to relievers, considering their volatility, but Diaz is the best fit of any Mets free agent, including Alonso. It would also frustrate Mets fans to no end to see Diaz in pinstripes.

Edwin Diaz gives Yankees best chance at Juan Soto revenge beyond on-field play

Losing Diaz, their lockdown closer, would be a brutal blow for a Mets team trying to rebound following a brutal 2025 collapse. Diaz is one of the few blameless players from the 2025 team.

Not only is Diaz a superstar at his position, but he's also a fan-favorite. He can be frustrating to watch at times as he tends to walk the tight rope more often than you might like from an All-Star closer, but he gets the job done a vast majority of the time, is incredibly fun to watch on the mound, and his entrance at Citi Field always gets the fans fired up.

Mets fans would not be happy to see Pete Alonso end up in pinstripes, but many also expect him to walk after a tumultuous offseason last winter. Diaz, though, has become a beloved figure in Queens himself, and is not a player many expect to leave. Losing him, to the Yankees of all teams, would really sting. Even if Diaz isn't the player Soto is, he's the player Mets fans would be most heartbroken about losing.