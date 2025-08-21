Kyle Tucker isn't the first time Craig Counsell has let a star slump through injury

Chicago Cubs fans finding out Kyle Tucker's prolonged slump was injury-related and not a performance/confidence issue is only mildly reassuring. First, since when has being hurt ever sugarcoated a situation like this? Second, and more importantly, if the All-Star outfielder is physically compromised to the team's detriment, why aren't measures being taken?

We're just discovering that Tucker's reportedly been dealing with a hairline fracture in his right hand since June 1. Nonetheless, Chicago has been privy to this information for over two months and has done little with it. It's a scathing indictment of Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who did something similar with veteran shortstop Dansby Swanson last season.

Kyle Tucker isn't the first injured star Cubs manager Craig Counsell has mishandled

A random update from USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Dec. 7, 2024, that Swanson underwent core injury surgery in early October feels particularly noteworthy now. The two-time All-Star was an everyday fixture in Chicago's lineup down the stretch of the previous campaign until their regular-season finale. He then quietly went under the knife shortly after, and it didn't become public knowledge until much later.

At some point, you must step in, especially as the skipper. Counsell must protect the player from himself, something he's failed to do. Swanson's year-over-year stats were mostly down across the board in 2024 compared to what we've seen since his breakout in 2020. Health presumably factored into the regression, and what the Cubs are currently experiencing with Tucker validates that notion, at least to some degree.

Tucker's slashing .189/.325/.235 with a .560 OPS, one home run and 10 RBIs across 132 at-bats since July 1. The numbers are a far cry from his splits leading up to then, when he was garnering legitimate MVP buzz. How Counsell and the Cubs proceed with the 28-year-old could be the difference between a World Series run and an early postseason exit.

The Cubs have built a solid cushion atop the National League Wild Card standings and a favorable schedule. Counsell can take a cautious approach with the bigger picture in mind. Nevertheless, Tucker questionably finds himself back in the lineup for Chicago's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers following a brief hiatus.

we just went through this with Dansby last year — at some point you have to step in