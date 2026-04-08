Calling BS on Kyle Tucker's praise of the Blue Jays organization

As Tucker returned to Toronto for the first time since signing his Dodgers contract, he's had to face the music.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Kyle Tucker was routinely booed in his first two games playing at the Rogers Centre since agreeing to a massive four-year, $240 million deal this winter. The Blue Jays were heavily involved in that free agent chase, of course, finishing second after offering Tucker more years and thus continuity and a long-term home. Tucker instead preferred the higher AAV and chasing a three-peat. It's tough to blame him.

No one likes to be booed, though. And this is the first time in Tucker's career he's faced this kind of vitriol on a regular basis. If an MLB lockout does occur – which seems like a certainty at this juncture – he'll be remembered as the final straw. That's why it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the quiet 29-year-old spoke out during the Dodgers series in Toronto.

What Kyle Tucker said about nearly signing with the Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals | G Fiume/GettyImages

Blue Jays final offer : 10 years, $350 million

: 10 years, $350 million Dodgers final offer: 4 years, $240 million

Tucker claimed he never counted the Blue Jays out, at least not until receiving their final offer.

“I never counted them out until something was done,” Tucker said. “I was looking forward to whichever team I eventually ended up signing with. Obviously, they have great fans, a great stadium and a really good team.”

He also complimented the Jays roster, considering it one of the most talented in MLB.

“Good roster,” Tucker said. “Had a phenomenal team last year. I think their coaching staff is great. I got a good feel for everything. They’re a good organization."

As to why he eventually spurned the Jays in favor of the Dodgers offer, Tucker didn't elaborate much.

“You kind of take everything into account,” Tucker said. “The years, the options, the amount, where you might want to spend the rest of your career and raise your family. I was just trying to make the most of the rest of my career. You don’t play this game forever, so I was trying to make the most out of it wherever I felt the best landing spot was for me and my family. That was California.”

The BS meter: What Kyle Tucker really meant about the Blue Jays

If you think those are dry statements, you'd be correct. Tucker didn't really go into detail about why he chose the Dodgers over the Blue Jays. Thankfully, I am an unofficial Kyle Tucker translator.

Comparing the contracts

The truth of the matter is the Blue Jays offer to Tucker, while longer in guaranteed length, didn't come close to matching the Dodgers $60 million AAV. I don't blame Ross Atkins for not countering anywhere near that, as it's a lot of money to commit to one player who is borderline top-10 in MLB.

Tucker entered MLB free agency in searching of a contract north of $400 million. The Blue Jays nearly gave him that, but wouldn't go as far as to round up. That makes a big difference.

Season AAV 2026 $1 million 2027 $55 million 2028 $60 million 2029 $60 million

Some of the fine print in Tucker's contract lets the Dodgers off the hook in 2026, as he received a signing bonus of $64 million.

Comparing the teams and locations

National League Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four | Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

This is where some of what Tucker is saying should be taken literally. Namely, Tucker said the Jays had a good team last year, but mentions little about their prospects in 2026. While the roster is promising, that is only on paper. So far this season it's pretty clear the Blue Jays have some holes, specifically in the starting rotation due to injury. No John Schneider ejection can rally the troops when facing such insurmountable odds.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider LOST HIS MIND because the umpire ejected him for arguing a balk call pic.twitter.com/EyZrxaK4UH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 8, 2026

The Blue Jays have also struggled to convince top-tier free agents to sign in Toronto in the past. Look no further than Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki, both of whom picked the Dodgers over Blue Jays as well.

Tucker did not hide how he felt in that regard. He said the best landing spot for him and his family was southern California, rather than Toronto. That's a lot of ground for the Blue Jays to make up, and ultimately they fell short in recruiting Tucker.

The Dodgers are chasing a three-peat in the entertainment capital of the world. The weather ain't half bad, either. Even if Tucker's run in LA only lasts a couple of years, it'll be well worth it and a key part of his legacy. It's tough to blame him for that.