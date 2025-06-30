Latest Luis Robert Jr. update should be final straw for Phillies trade plans

The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking outfield help at the MLB trade deadline and their No. 1 target no longer looks like a viable option if they truly want to improve in 2025. Although Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. continues to be connected to the Phillies in trade rumors, the NL East leaders must look elsewhere at the trade deadline and forget about the disappointment that has been Robert Jr. The latest update on the center fielder should be the final nail in the coffin for the Phillies.

Luis Robert Jr. injured again

The White Sox placed Robert Jr. on the injured list prior to their series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The right-handed hitter last played on Wednesday, starting in center against the Arizona Diamondbacks, however, Robert Jr. didn't take a single plate appearance as he was pinch-hit for in the very first inning. After sitting out a few more games the White Sox officially sidelined the former star, who is once again dealing with a leg issue. This time it's a left hamstring strain.

White Sox manager Will Venable downplayed the severity of the hamstring issue for Robert Jr. on Sunday.

More Venable on Robert: "Still think it will be fairly quick, not overly concerned. Don’t want to push him and put him in a bad spot." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 29, 2025

Robert Jr.'s stint on the 10-day injured list is retroactive to June 26, so he could theoretically return by the end of this week if he recovers as soon as his manager believes he will be. Yet, the more likely possibility is that Robert Jr. misses a couple weeks and may not return until after the All-Star break.

The White Sox center fielder has played in 73 games this season and even when he has stayed on the field he hasn't produced much on offense. Robert Jr. is slashing .185/.270/.313, with eight home runs and a 30.9 K% in 285 trips to the plate. His 63 wRC+ ranks third-worst among all MLB center fielders.

His best ability in 2025 has been on the base paths as Robert Jr. leads the American League with 22 steals. Can the Phillies even count on that to continue if the hamstring injury lingers throughout the year?

Luis Robert Jr. injury history

The Phillies simply cannot trust that Robert Jr. will magically remain healthy if they acquire him via trade. The 27-year-old has surpassed the 100-game mark one time in his career, which came in 2023. From 2021-24, the center fielder has played in 411 of 648 regular season games, meaning Robert Jr. has missed nearly 40% of games because of injury.

Luis Robert Jr. IL Stints

2021: torn hip flexor (60-day IL)

2022: three stints on 10-day IL

2023: left mild MCL sprain

2024: right hip flexor strain

2025: left hamstring strain

Luis Robert Jr. trade rumors: Are the Phillies in play?

The latest from USA Today's Bob Nightengale pins the Phillies against the New York Mets in a trade deadline battle for Robert Jr. Despite the down season both NL East teams are keeping their eyes on Robert Jr. Via Bob Nightengale.

The likelihood of Robert being traded barring an injury? Just about 100%. The White Sox don’t want him. They don’t need him. And they know they should have traded him during the winter. All they can hope for now is that he starts performing much better after hitting .184 with seven homers, 31 RBI and a .573 OPS this season. He has played better of late with a .703 OPS the last two weeks, leads the league with 22 stolen bases and plays a terrific center field. It’s not as if anyone is going to pick up the $20 million options on him this year or next, but the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are keeping close tabs on him.

Well, now the White Sox are hoping that Robert Jr. recovers in time in July to raise some of his value and if you're the Phillies you probably want the Mets to overreact and trade for the injury-riddled outfielder instead of falling for the trap themselves.

Robert Jr. could be seen as a buy-low candidate at the trade deadline, but his injury history and recent track record doesn't suggest that he'll be worth it for the Phillies or any other serious contender looking for a bat this summer.