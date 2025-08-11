Mariners have already come to Eugenio Suarez realization they should know all too well

The Seattle Mariners might've been the biggest winners at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez in separate deals with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adding Naylor to an offense in dire need of another big bat was already a win, but adding Suarez a couple of days later put the Mariners directly in the World Series conversation. Or so we thought.

Suarez was in the midst of arguably his best season with the Diamondbacks before the trade, but things haven't gone so swimmingly in Seattle. A 10-game sample size doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, and the Mariners have gone 9-1 in those games in spite of Suarez's struggles, but he has just four hits in 38 at-bats and has struck out 15 times since the trade.

Eugenio Suarez since the Trade Deadline:



1 HR

10 RBI

.105 AVG

.357 OPS

-2 wRC+



In 10 games. pic.twitter.com/ZO3TMeScy1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 11, 2025

It felt as if Suarez was hitting home runs every single day prior to the deal. Now, his bat has gone completely silent. Ultimately, as frustrating as it has been, this should come as no surprise to the Mariners.

Mariners should know what to expect from Eugenio Suarez

Suarez's two-year Mariners tenure featured lots of what we've seen so far. The power is obviously a threat, and he averaged 26.5 home runs in his two seasons with Seattle. With that being said, he led the American League in strikeouts in both of those seasons, and he's fanned nearly two times per game in his second Mariners stint.

The power will come, but it will come in bunches. When it's not there, Suarez admittedly doesn't provide much offensively. He can draw the occasional walk, but he'll never hit many singles, doesn't have much speed, and strikes out a ton.

Even this season, Suarez went deep five times in his first five games of the season, then hit a total of one home run in his next 21 games, hitting .139 with 28 strikeouts in that span. The overall numbers are obviously great, but Suarez is a streaky hitter. Mariners fans must know this by now.

Mariners have roster built to accommodate Eugenio Suarez's streakiness

During Suarez's previous Mariners tenure, it felt as if when he wasn't hitting, the team didn't stand a chance due to its lackluster offense. This time around, the Mariners have a lineup capable of scoring even when Suarez isn't contributing.

Cal Raleigh is having an MVP-caliber year, Josh Naylor has been excellent in Seattle, Julio Rodriguez is historically awesome in the second half of seasons, and Randy Arozarena is having the best regular season of his career. Even with Suarez's struggles, the Mariners have gone 9-1 in his ten games in town, and the team has scored five or more runs in six of those games.

If things are going this well for the team when Suarez is struggling, watch out for them when he's hitting. That's what makes the Mariners so scary. They should know that he's a streaky hitter, but acquiring a steady force in Naylor alongside him proves that they did know that. They're better off for it.