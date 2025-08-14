Mariners-Orioles restart time: Rain delay updates from Camden Yards

For the second straight day, inclement weather has interrupted play between the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Unlike Wednesday, however, Thursday's series finale was able to get underway before the sky opened up in the top of the sixth inning. The umpiring crew tried to push forward, but eventually play was halted after O's starter Tomoyuki Sugano had recorded one out.

We have entered a rain delay here at The Yard.



We will update with more information as it becomes available. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 14, 2025

The suddenly surging Orioles have taken a commanding 5-0 lead thanks to some timely hitting and a whopping six walks from Mariners pitching. Given the early start time on Thursday afternoon, there's plenty of time to get this game in and not too much risk of having things called entirely (despite the fact that this is now an official game). We might be waiting a little while before play can resume, though.

Mariners-Orioles restart time: When will the rain delay end?

UPDATE, 4:44 p.m. ET: The storm system has officially moved through the area, and the Orioles have announced that Thursday's game will resume at around 5 p.m. ET.

Today’s game will resume at approximately 5:00 p.m. https://t.co/5uta1XBC1G — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 14, 2025

As of 3 p.m. ET, the Orioles have yet to issue any sort of update on a possible restart time. All fans of these teams hope for is that the game can be played at some point today in conditions that don't severely impact the end result. Based on the forecast, though, it could be a while.

Weather forecast for Mariners-Orioles: How long will the rain last in Baltimore?

That first bout of rain was just a prelude, as there's a larger storm system that's barreling toward Baltimore and should arrive over Camden Yards at around 4 p.m. ET. Play likely won't be able to resume until that's passed through, and the good news is that the forecast for later in the evening seems pretty clear. Based on how the radar is looking right now, though, it would be a surprise if we have baseball before 5 p.m. ET or so at the earliest.

Again, neither team wants to bang this game after just five innings, especially with Seattle in the heat of a divisional race. And given that this is the final meeting of the year between these two clubs, there are no makeup opportunities further down the line. But both teams are traveling immediately following the conclusion of Thursday's action (the Mariners to New York to take on the Mets, the O's to Houston to face the Astros), and a late night is the last thing anyone wants.