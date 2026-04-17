Mason Miller’s scoreless streak faces a red-hot Mike Trout

The San Diego Padres visit the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, kicking off what is suddenly one of the most compelling series of the MLB season to date. The headliners, of course, are Padres closer Mason Miller and Angels future Hall of Famer Mike Trout.

This is a collision between two of the hottest stars in baseball — and there's a good chance we get to see both go head-to-head in a high leverage spot.

Mason Miller carries a historic scoreless streak into Angels series

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Miller had three straight strikeouts on Thursday night to record his sixth save of the 2026 campaign. The 27-year-old fireballer has now allowed just one hit and one walk across 9.1 scoreless innings to begin the year. He has 23 strikeouts with an MLB-leading 61.9 percent whiff rate.

Dating back to last season, Miller has now pitched 30.2 scoreless innings in a row — the second-longest streak in Padres history. His stuff is virtually unhittable at the moment, and there's no regression in sight. Oscillating between a sweeping mid-80s slider and electric triple-digit fastball, with a killer changeup sprinkled in on occasion, Miller can overpower and out-finesse opposing hitters in equal measure.

Mason Miller strikes out the side with ease.



At what point does he enter the Cy Young conversation if he continues this?? pic.twitter.com/5tTa89FpKD — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) April 17, 2026

Miller's FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching), which "focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over," per MLB.com, currently sits at -1.44 — yes, minus one point four-four. The current "qualified" National League leader is Pittsburgh's Braxton Ashcraft at +1.84.

At this rate, it's not hard to imagine Miller joining the rare class of relievers to earn serious Cy Young consideration. He will have strong competition between Paul Skenes, Cristopher Sánchez and other workhorse starters. Especially in the modern era, when analytics will so often favor the starter over the reliever holistically. Miller is that special, though. He's doing something we simply don't see very often.

Mike Trout is on a power surge for the Angels

Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels | John Jones-Imagn Images

One of the pleasant surprises of the MLB season to date is how competitive the Angels feel. Anaheim is 10-10 on the year — not exactly a buzzsaw — but the Angels are at least keeping their head above water. The driving force, of course, is three-time MVP and nine-time Silver Slugger Mike Trout, who appears to have found the fountain of youth at 34 years old.

The past five-odd years of Trout's historic career have been derailed by injuries. Once the undisputed best player in baseball, lately Trout has struggled to stay on the field long enough to defend his crown. It's way too early in the season to put Trout's injury concerns to the side, especially since the Angels are taxing him with centerfield duties again. But, so far, the production looks eerily similar to his prime years. Trout, to his credit, is working diligently to maintain his body.

Mike Trout talks about using Ammortal Chamber for recovery, via @PatMcAfeeShow:



"I do it every day when I'm at home... It's definitely been helping me."pic.twitter.com/88YeMXxHC1 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) April 17, 2026

Trout homered five times in the Angels' recent four-game series against the Yankees. He's up to seven home runs and 16 RBI on the campaign, with a 1.010 OPS and an AL-leading 18 walks. He's patient, but more importantly, pitchers just don't want to mess with Trout right now. The Angels split their series in the Bronx, but Trout's dominance was the major takeaway. So long as he's hitting like this, it will be hard for Anaheim to tumble too far in the standings.

Can Mike Trout end Mason Miller's untouchable spell?

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

This is the story baseball fans will be tracking coming into Thursday's series opener. We all want the Padres to end up with a tight save situation with the top of the Angels' lineup due up in the bottom of the ninth.

Miller has bulldozed through virtually every hitter so far this season. Luis Arráez singled off of Miller when the Padres led the Giants 7-1 on April Fool's Day. That is the only successful contact made against the San Diego righty all year, and it's fitting. It feels like an April Fool's Day prank for Miller to even give up a hit with how effectively he's mixing and matching his dominant three-pitch mix.

Trout, for all his special traits, is not immune to strikeouts at this stage in his career — in the 60th percentile for strikeout rate and the 76th percentile for whiff rate. He still maintains elite bat speed and absolutely has the coordination to turn around on a Miller fastball, but he'll probably hope for a slider that catches too much of the zone. Unfortuntely for Trout, Miller is leaving very few sliders in a hittable zone these days. His power stuff is elevated by his remarkable command; one walk in 9.1 innings puts him in MLB's 92nd percentile.

The numbers somehow favor Mason Miller, who is verging on superhuman right now. That said, Miller is still a somewhat new phenomenon. This is only his third full MLB season. It would be fitting if the first player to draw serious blood — and perhaps crank one over the wall — is the old head. Trout has been around the block and beat up on his share of elite arms. Perhaps Miller is next on his bucket list. He's 1-for-2 with a double against Miller for his career.

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