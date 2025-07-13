Max Fried's amazing sportsmanship is another reminder of what the Braves lost

The Atlanta Braves let Max Fried walk to the New York Yankees this past winter. That's not entirely the Braves' fault, as there wasn't much of a chance they'd match the Yankees' $218 million contract offer, which the left-handed ace ultimately signed. The Yankees would be lost without Fried this season. He has been immaculate and New York's ace, especially with Gerrit Cole out for the season. Fried had a chance to start the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Tuesday and get some revenge on the Braves franchise. Instead, he gave a fellow AL pitcher the opportunity.

Fried and Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal reportedly spoke on the phone about who would start for the American League in Atlanta. Skubal gave Fried every opportunity to steal the All-Star starter role from him, but instead Fried took the high road.

"I think you deserve it. I was just wondering if you wanted to start it," Fried reportedly told Skubal.

Max Fried's classy decision lets Tarik Skubal start the All-Star Game

That says a lot about Fried as a person, and ultimately the player the Braves lost. Sure, the Braves viewed Fried as an asset, and one that may not age well late in his eight-year contract with the Yankees. However, given the season Atlanta is experiencing, Fried would surely bring a lot of value to the roster, both as a leader and an ace.

“It’s a very professional thing to do, and I’ve got a ton of respect for guys that do stuff like that,” Skubal said, per MLive.

Aaron Boone is the manage of the American League, and he has already added Joe Torre to his bench. The Yankees bias is alive and well in Atlanta.

Braves are definitely missing Max Fried, even if they won't admit it

Asking Fried to start would've been a natural next step, but thankfully the left-handed ace thought better of it and allowed Skubal – who is in play for both the Cy Young and MVP – to earn that honor. Skubal is undoubtedly the Cy Young favorite for the second season in a row.

Fried isn't the type to seek out revenge, either. Assuming his blister doesn't hamper him too much, he will throw an inning in Atlanta on Tuesday. Lining Fried up right behind Skubal makes a lot of sense from Boone's perspective if he wants to win this game, as they are very different pitchers.

The Braves decision to let Fried go will be graded on an eight-year time period, rather than right away. It's far too soon to assume Alex Anthopoulos made the wrong decision. However, Fried's incredible sportsmanship is a reminder of what they are missing. Considering the injuries to their pitching staff currently, it's tough not to wonder if they made the wrong call.