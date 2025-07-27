Miserable Braves season takes ugly turn after Atlanta acquires Cardinals castaway

The Atlanta Braves have had a season to forget. They began the year with World Series aspirations, but have played so poorly to the point where they're expected to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. Injuries have played a major role in the team's demise, and one suffered by Grant Holmes forced Alex Anthopoulos to take a flier on former St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Erick Fedde.

The #Braves today acquired RHP Erick Fedde and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Grant Holmes to the 60-day injured list. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 27, 2025

Holmes was placed on the 60-day IL on Sunday as the corresponding move to create room for Fedde, who was acquired for a player to be named later or cash considerations, almost certainly ending his season prematurely.

It might be strange for a Braves team that's clearly playing for 2026 to acquire a 32-year-old veteran in Fedde who was recently DFA'd by St. Louis, but considering the state of this Braves roster, it does make sense.

Why Braves took a flier on Erick Fedde

To put it simply, there's a reason that the Cardinals DFA'd Fedde. He had a 5.22 ERA in 20 starts this season, had a 7.11 ERA in his final 11 starts with St. Louis, and the team went just 5-15 in his starts. For these reasons, Braves fans probably aren't thrilled about Fedde heading to Atlanta, but the Braves have already given up on this season at this point. The Fedde addition comes down to the team needing arms.

Holmes joins Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Reynaldo Lopez and AJ Smith-Shawver on the IL. That's an entire rotation, and a really good one at that. With that, the Braves have Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, and not much else in their rotation right now. Fedde gives them another arm.

He isn't a pitcher who will win many games, but he's been durable throughout his career. Fedde has been healthy all year, made 31 starts last season, and made 27 starts in each of the previous two seasons before he pitched overseas. The Braves can realistically count on him to take the ball every fifth day, which has more value than Braves fans might think.

Having a guy like Fedde simply take the ball ensures that young arms like Didier Fuentes and Hurston Waldrep continue to develop in Triple-A and won't be forced to eat innings in the majors when they aren't ready. It isn't flashy, but it makes sense.

Braves season hits new low after Grant Holmes injury revelation

Holmes felt what was deemed as elbow tightness after his start on Saturday, so there was reason to believe he'd be placed on the Injured List. However, nobody expected him to be placed on the 60-day IL less than 24 hours after the injury occurred.

As mentioned above, this ends Holmes' season. Holmes was one of the few bright lights on the 2025 Braves as he had posted a 3.99 ERA in 22 appearances (21 starts) and 115 innings of work. He had his share of rough outings, but he pitched like a true mid-rotation starter on most nights in his first full season as a starter.

One of the few players Braves fans wanted to watch down the stretch was Holmes, mostly so they could see how he performed after throwing as many innings in a season as he had since 2016. Unfortunately, they won't get to do that, and will instead have to watch a guy who was recently DFA'd take the ball in his spot.

Acquiring Fedde to just eat innings in a lost season essentially for free isn't the worst thing in the world, but knowing Holmes could've made those starts if he were healthy is what makes this bittersweet.