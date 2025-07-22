Mitch Keller dark horse suitor could twist knife in Yankees chances

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trade deadline sellers, taking calls on just about anyone not named Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz. Why Pittsburgh would let Ben Cherington take those calls is beyond me or any Pittsburgh baseball fan, of course, but here we are. Starting pitcher Mitch Keller is likely to be the most valuable Pirates player traded, as he has been red hot for the last few months. Keller's 3.48 ERA would serve as an immediate upgrade to the front end of any contender's rotation, and he doesn't have a no-trade clause. His team-friendly contract also keeps him under control through 2028, his age-32 season. There's so much to like here for any buyer.

So far, the Pirates have received calls from the Yankees and Cubs, among other suitors. However, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Tuesday morning that another team has entered the fray – the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays have a chance to put Yankees away with one trade

The Jays have a four-game lead in the AL East as of this writing. Acquiring the starting pitching help they need and pulling from the Yankees trade deadline pool would be devastating for Brian Cashman and Co. as they also look to upgrade their roster.

"Last week, the PG noted that the Yankees had been added into the mix. Now, a fourth team has surfaced: The Toronto Blue Jays," Hiles wrote. "Currently sitting atop of the American League East thanks to a recent surge, the Blue Jays need starting pitching. With few enticing options awaiting them in their farm system, Keller could be an addition that helps Toronto compete both now and down the road."

Why the Blue Jays want to trade for Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller

The Blue Jays rotation doesn't have any glaring flaws, with Kevin Gausman leading the way as their ace. However, adding Keller to the mix could help Toronto stand out in a wide open American League playoff race, which as of this writing doesn't feature a clear favorite. The Yankees and Detroit Tigers have come back down to earth after scorching starts. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are formidable, don't get me wrong, but they also have major roster holes they are trying to plug at the deadline.

The Yankees need help at starting pitching, third base and more at the deadline. It's why they started making calls early. With Keller, New York may have the firepower to overtake Toronto in the AL East standings, but without him or another solid upgrade to their rotation, their best bet is the AL Wild Card. New York holds the top spot in that Wild Card race for now, but the Mariners are hot on their heels.