One prospect Yankees will need to give up to avoid losing Mitch Keller to the Mets

The Pittsburgh Pirates figure to be among the most active of the sellers at this year's MLB trade deadline, and Mitch Keller might be the best player they make available. Keller might not be Paul Skenes, but he'd be a No. 2 starter for most teams. He could help a variety of contenders, including the New York Mets and New York Yankees, both of whom are seeking starting pitching help and both of whom are reportedly interested in acquiring the right-hander, according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette ($).

"The Mets are still very interested, and are perhaps the front runner for his services. I’m also hearing that the Yankees are now in the mix," Hiles wrote.

The Mets appear to be most interested, according to Hiles. In order to avoid finishing in second place again, as they did in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Yankees might have to give up a prospect they'd rather not part with, like Spencer Jones.

Yankees might have to part with Spencer Jones to win Mitch Keller bidding war

Spencer Jones has been considered a top Yankees prospect for several years now, and is not a player that the organization or the fan base would be thrilled with New York parting with. While it might sting, that could be what it'll take for the Yankees to outbid the field.

Keller is far from a big name, but his production, especially this season, suggests he should get more recognition than he has. The right-hander has made at least 29 starts and thrown at least 159 innings pitched in each of the last three seasons entering 2025, and he's on pace to shatter both of those marks this season, based on his league-leading 20 starts and 119 innings of work heading into the All-Star break. Oh yeah, Keller happens to have a 3.48 ERA and a 3.33 FIP as well, pitching as well as he ever has at the MLB level. In addition to being a durable workhorse, Keller appears to only be getting better, and is still only 29 years old.

What makes Keller especially intriguing, in addition to his production and his durability, is his contract. Keller is in the second year of a five-year, $77 million extension he signed with the Pirates ahead of the 2024 campaign. The deal is backloaded, but he won't cost more than $20.4 million in any season, and he's under control through the 2028 campaign. He's on an extremely team-friendly deal.

Yes, it'd hurt to part with Jones, but imagine adding Keller to a rotation already consisting of Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. Imagine Gerrit Cole joining that trio next season, alongside a bevy of young arms rapidly ascending the ranks of the Yankees' farm system. They'd have a rotation no contender would want to deal with.

Why the Pirates would be wise to demand Spencer Jones in a Mitch Keller trade

To put it simply, the Pirates need to add hitting. Even without Keller, the Pirates can trot out a rotation sometime next season that includes Skenes, Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones and Hunter Barco. That could easily be an elite staff in 2026 and beyond. Their Achilles heel has been their offense for several years now. Jones has the potential to be the kind of impactful bat the PIrates are looking for.

He strikes out a lot, which raises the question of how well he can hit big league pitching, but there's no denying his talent. Jones is an incredible athlete who can easily steal 30 bases and play high-end outfield defense while also having enough power to launch 30+ home runs annually. Again, the hit tool makes this a risk, but it's a swing worth taking for the Bucs.

The Yankees will almost certainly refuse to trade George Lombard Jr. in any deadline deal, so Jones is by far the most intriguing position player prospect New York has to offer. Might the Yankees refuse to part with him? Perhaps, but that should mean the Pirates either hold onto Keller or send him elsewhere. The Yankees have intriguing pitching prospects, but the Pirates need to find hitters who can help them in the future. Jones is the only somewhat realistic target the Bronx Bombers have to offer. I'd argue the Yankees should be willing to give him up to get a durable, controllable, and reliable arm like Keller, but Brian Cashman is paid the big bucks for a reason. His willingness to include Jones could dictate whether Keller ends up in Queens or in the Bronx.