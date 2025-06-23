MLB All-Star voting update: 3 players who don't deserve their starting spot

The latest MLB All-Star Game voting update is officially here, and there's a lot to unpack. MLB fans got most of the positions right, but several players ultimately don't deserve the starting roles they'd have if the All-Star voting ended today.

All-Star ballot update!



Phase 1 ends THURSDAY! Vote 5x daily at https://t.co/qZ7xq4aEem pic.twitter.com/UUOM7lO19r — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2025

It's definitely encouraging to see some under-the-radar breakout stars like Jacob Wilson, Ryan O'Hearn and Gleyber Torres getting the recognition they deserve, but again, there are several players who should not be receiving as many votes as they are.

These three are the most egregious.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

3) Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers

Don't get me wrong: Javier Baez is having a really nice bounce-back year. He went from a player who Detroit Tigers fans wanted to be DFA'd (despite his monstrous contract) to one who is an important piece on the team with MLB's best record. But while Baez has had an unbelievable resurgence, he should not be starting for the American League in the All-Star Game.

Baez has had a really nice year. He's slashing .290/.328/.473 with nine home runs and 36 RBI in 66 games. His willingness to play center field (and play the position at a high level) allowed the Tigers to withstand a slew of early-season injuries to their outfielders. Still, it feels like Baez's strong season is more of a good story than it is All-Star starter-worthy.

Baez is tied for eighth among AL outfielders with at least 220 plate appearances with a 125 WRC+ and tied for 11th in fWAR. Byron Buxton, an outfielder who ranks second in both categories behind only Aaron Judge, somehow isn't a starter, but Baez is. I get that Baez is popular and he's on a good team, but c'mon. His teammate, Riley Greene, has a case to start, but Baez really doesn't.

2) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is easily the most popular first baseman in the American League, and he has the most upside of anyone at the position. With that being said, he is not having a season good enough to have him start the All-Star Game.

Guerrero is slashing .279/.383/.442 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI in 76 games. He's been good, undoubtedly, but his OPS is down 115 points from where it was last season, and he has not been the best first baseman in the AL.

Jonathan Aranda is far from a big name, but his 160 WRC+, .897 OPS and 1.9 fWAR either have him in sole possession of first or tied for the top spot among qualified AL first basemen. Somehow, Aranda wouldn't even make Phase 2 of the All-Star voting if it ended today, showing how big of a snub he is. Guerrero is a great player and is arguably the most talented first baseman in the game, but he's not having the best season among AL first basemen.

1) Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are favorites to repeat as World Series champions and are MLB's most popular team by a wide margin. It isn't surprising to see guys like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith lead their respective All-Star races. As annoying as it might be to see three Dodgers in the starting lineup, those players are all deserving of the starting nods. As for Teoscar Hernandez, though, there's no justifying this.

Hernandez is having a down year by his standards, slashing .263/.298/.498 in 63 games played. He's been an excellent run producer, as he has 51 RBI despite missing some time due to injury, but his overall numbers are not where we're accustomed to seeing them — and he simply does not deserve the All-Star nod over several players.

Hernandez's .796 OPS ranks 13th among qualified NL outfielders. His 120 WRC+ is tied for 12th. His 0.8 fWAR is tied for 21st. Hernandez shouldn't make the team, let alone start. Chicago Cubs teammates Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are logical starters. Whether it's James Wood, Corbin Carroll, Juan Soto or someone else, that third starting nod should not go to Hernandez at all.