Nats might rob fans of Jackson Holliday-Ethan Holliday beltway rivalry

The Washington Nationals have a tough decision to make atop the MLB Draft this coming weekend. While most pundits assumed the Nats would select Ethan Holliday, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday and brother of Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, the answer isn't so simple. Recent rumblings suggest the Nationals could be more interested in a proven starting pitcher, specifically one at the collegiate level. LSU left-hander Kade Anderson comes to mind, specifically.

At LSU, Anderson had a 3.18 ERA and a 13.6 K/9 rate. He's also a more polished product, while Holliday, whose highest level is high school. He had been the No. 1 prospect in most mock drafts prior to the last week or so, when the Nationals pitcher preference leaked to the media. No matter when he is selected, Holliday will be considered the top prospect in this draft class.

Nationals regime change isn't good news for Ethan Holliday

It doesn't help that the Nationals also just went through a regime change, firing Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez. Mike DeBartolo will take over as the team's general manager.

“Mike DeBartolo is a smart and thoughtful executive, and we’re fortunate to have him as part of our organization,” team owner Mark D. Lerner said in a statement. “As we hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft and look ahead to the Trade Deadline, we are confident in his ability to lead the baseball operations staff through these next, important months.”

The Nationals have plenty of position player talent in their system already, much of which has made its way to the big leagues – look no further than James Wood, who Washington received in the Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres. However, they are lacking in starting pitching, which is why Anderson could be the smarter pick if the Nationals believe in him, and they can sign him for slightly under slot value.

Holliday brothers would be great for baseball in the beltway

However, missing out on Holliday is a risk, not just for the Nationals but for baseball itself. The thought of having Ethan and Jackson as key figures of the beltway rivalry has to be a juicy one for Rob Manfred and the league office. Unfortunately, they don't have much control over the matter. If Holliday were to fall beyond DC, the Rockies and Cardinals – his father's former teams – could select him in the top-5 as well.

Jackson told the Baltimore Sun that Ethan reminds him a lot of All-Star, left-handed hitting shortstops like his teammate Gunnar Henderson and even Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers. If Ethan reaches those heights – and it doesn't come in the beltway – Nationals fans might never forgive the front office.