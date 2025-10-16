MLB free agency big board: Best fits for Tucker, Schwarber and baseball's biggest stars

With the playoffs in full force, and the Dodgers facing the Brewers and the Mariners facing the Blue Jays, the other 26 teams are preparing for free agency.

Yes, while the list of free agents isn’t as enticing as in years past, there is still plenty of star power. Where might Kyle Tucker and Kyle Schwarber sign? What about the top pitchers such as Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease end up? Could a surprise player such as, say, Ketel Marte be traded?

Here’s a look at the top free agents, with potential fits listed for all 10.

Kyle Tucker

Tucker is this winter’s biggest fish, and he’ll command a massive payday in the $400 million range. He can hit. He plays stellar defense in the outfield. He can run the bases at a high level. Yes, while he struggled at times this season, most of those issues can be traced to a fractured finger that he attempted to play through. Still, he slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI this season while posting a 143 OPS+.

There will be plenty of teams after Tucker in the offseason, and if the bidding gets crazy, it could be tough for the Cubs to keep him.

Best fits: Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees

Kyle Schwarber

My love for Schwarber is well-documented. He can hit for power. He drives in runs. He gets on base. He is an exceptional teammate and has been universally loved wherever he’s been. If you’re the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants or any other franchise looking to compete for a World Series, you add Schwarber and don’t think twice. This contract, which should land in the 3-4 year range, should be substantial for a 32-year-old (33 in March) who hit .240/.365/.563 with 56 home runs, 132 RBI and a .928 OPS.

Best fits: Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman

Bregman will opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox and, quite frankly, I’m stunned that was news during the regular season. Wasn’t that obvious? Why wouldn’t Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, opt out in search for a long-term contract?

The Red Sox will have competition for Bregman. Could the Tigers pursue him once again? Could another team emerge in the bidding this winter? After a season in which he hit .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI, as well as making a great impression in Boston’s clubhouse, Bregman should do well in free agency.

Best fits: Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers

Bo Bichette

After last season, Bichette was a giant question mark headed into 2025. But gosh, did he ever step up in his contract year. He hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI. He was instrumental in the Jays’ surge this season and his bat will get him paid handsomely, with a contract around - or north - of Willy Adames’ seven-year, $182 million being in play. But long term, what position does he play?

Best fits: Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels

Pete Alonso

Alonso will also opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. That’s no surprise. A reunion with the Mets is still in the cards and based on his desire to stay in Queens during negotiations last year, it’s possible he prefers to stay with the Mets. But this year will be different in that his market should be more active and have more suitors. Alonso, 30, is coming off a second consecutive season in which he played in 162 games. He hit .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI.

Best fits: New York Mets, Seattle Mariners

Munetaka Murakami

There is going to be big interest in Murakami, 26, and teams will be lining up for the chance to sign a player with outstanding power. Yes, there are questions – like how will he adjust to major-league pitching – but he’s going to do very well in free agency. And I expect many big market teams to be involved with the Japanese infielder expected to be posted after hitting 265 home runs in eight seasons.

Best fits: New York Mets, New York Yankees

Framber Valdez

Valdez’s track record speaks for itself. In eight seasons with Houston, the left-hander has a 3.36 ERA in 1080.2 innings while recording 1053 strikeouts. In 2025, he posted a 3.66 ERA in 31 starts with 187 strikeouts. Many teams will be involved in Valdez’s free agency, though they will all surely ask about the incident where he crossed up his catcher and showed zero signs of remorse.

Best fits: Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets

Cody Bellinger

The trade to the Bronx was maybe the best thing to happen to Bellinger, with the slugger hitting 29 home runs and slashing .272/.334/.480 with an .813 OPS. His 5.0 bWAR was the best he’s posted since his MVP season in 2019. He’ll almost surely opt out of his contract to become a free agent where teams will pursue the 30-year-old, but a reunion with the Yankees should remain in play.

Best fits: New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners

Trent Grisham

I covered Grisham when he debuted with the Brewers and have watched his career grow from Milwaukee to San Diego to now New York. It’s always been obvious that he’s tremendously talented, but he sure picked a great time to break out and hit 34 home runs. I don’t have a good feel on what his contract will look like – a poll of a few executives and agents yielded wide-ranging answers – but he should do very, very well.

Best fits: New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels

Dylan Cease

Cease’s free agency may not be as interesting as his trade deadline – many thought he was going to be traded to the Houston Astros – but it might not be far off. He posted a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts with 215 strikeouts, topping 200+ strikeouts for the fifth straight season. I expect him to be paid like a frontline starter, and I can’t see that payday coming from the San Diego Padres.

Best fits: Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays

J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto, 34, is one of the best catchers of the last decade. His ability to manage pitching staffs is something that Phillies pitchers have been highly complimentary of behind the scenes, and a common theme of the last 10-15 World Series winners is that most have had a good catcher. He'll do very well in free agency and word is, will have many teams interested.

Potential fits: Philadelphia Phillies, really any team that needs a catcher