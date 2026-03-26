MLB Free Agent Predictions: Where Giolito, Montas and more should sign at the buzzer

Even on Opening Day, we are talking free agency. Notable players such as Lucas Giolito and Frankie Montas are up for grabs. Veteran pitchers to plug into the middle or back end of starting rotations can still be very attractive to teams as the 2026 regular season gets under way.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves face contrasting needs in their injury-plagued rotations as Opening Day approaches.

One high-risk, high-reward veteran starter could land in a division rival’s rotation, offering immediate stability.

A seasoned utility player with multiple defensive accolades may join a playoff-contending team to bolster bench depth.

Another area a lot of teams across the league are still looking to improve is in their bench depth. For these certain needs, there are several options still available. It may take a few weeks at least for some of these players to get back into baseball shape where they can make an impact so look for the names on this list to reach a deal very soon.

Lucas Giolito, RHP

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Prediction: New York Mets

Atlanta Braves fans are begging for their team to make a move to improve an injury-ridden starting rotation. The good news for Atlanta is that Lucas Giolito is still looking for a job. The bad news is that signing Giolito would cost money and the Braves tend to pinch pennies (regardless of the small value possess). On paper, Giolito is a great fit. From a business stand point, it's not likely Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves front office pursue him seriously.

Instead, an NL East division foe of the Braves could be a realistic landing spot for Giolito. The New York Mets feel like a team that could use a veteran presence in the middle of their rotation. The Mets have a strong offense led by slugger Juan Soto and could be looking for an arm to simply keep them in games. Being in a bigger market, it is also more likely the Mets can afford to overpay for Giolito if needed, especially after the departure of Pete Alonso. Giolito is a high-risk, high-reward free agent and the Mets feel like the squad to roll the dice on him.

Giolito went 10-4 with the Boston Red Sox last season and posted a 3.41 ERA. Although his expected ERA was much higher than his actual in 2025, it is hard to argue with those numbers. Giolito feels like a great complimentary piece to the Mets rotation that has Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean at the top of it.

Frankie Montas, RHP

Jul 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Prediction: Atlanta Braves

One team's released player is another team's treasure (or something like that). This philosophy could potentially be applied to Frankie Montas in 2026. Montas spent last season with the New York Mets and went 3-2 in seven starts with a high (6.28) ERA. The Mets decided there was no room on their roster for the 32-year-old hurler. Now, Montas is just waiting on the best fit.

Although they likely won't pursure Giolito, the Braves are still likely to make some move to address their starting pitching need. This may be far from what Atlanta fans want to here but Montas is far more likely to land with the Braves than about any other available starter out there.

With poor performance a season ago but recognizable potential, Montas fits the mold of Atlanta's tendencies. The Braves could sign Montas to a small one-year deal to see if things mesh well but wouldn't be in a world of hurt if they have to release him. It's not like Montas is the dream arm Braves' first year manager Walt Weiss would like, but it is the most realistic.

If Montas were to join the Braves roster, he would likely immediately be plugged into the back end of the starting rotation that has a lot of question marks swiriling around Bryce Elder and Jose Suarez.

D.J. LeMahieu, Utility

Jun 28, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second base DJ LeMahieu (26) singles during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prediction: Seattle Mariners

When you think about the best team's across the MLB, most of them have one thing in common: depth. Of course all of the top performers will get the praise and recognition but the value of someone who can lengthen the lineup, give regulars a day off, or fill in for injury is underrated.

D.J. LeMahieu has the potential to do all of those things and then some. This would be a great pick up for the Seattle Mariners. Seattle have inserted themselves back into playoff contention for the forseeable future but could really use some depth for comfort.

LeMahieu can play multiple positions and has all the accolades a team could ask for in a veteran presence. He is a three-time all-star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, two-time Silver Slugger, and has won two batting titles.

It would be a major adjustment for LeMahieu to take on a bench role, but if he could accept the fact that his prime is behind him and play on occassion instead of every day, we could see him finally stay healthy again. A healthy LeMahieu, even at 37 years of age, could be a major pick up for the Mariners at a small price.

Nestor Cortes , LHP

Sep 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles

A former MLB all-star who is just 31 years old does not sound like someone who would be job searching at the end of March. This is the exact situation left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes has found himself in.

Cortes spent time with both the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres last season and only recorded 26 innings of work. With Cortes' young age and big gap between big league experience, he has the makings of someone who could make a major comeback.

Given the strategy the Baltimore Orioles used this past offseason (signing middle of the road veteran starters), Cortes could very well be calling Camden Yards home. We have all been told for centuries that good pitching beats good hitting but it feels like this new era of baseball has changed that.

The Orioles are rolling with a starting staff that one could argue lacks a true ace but is loaded with starters who have proven they have the ability to keep their teams in ball games. As taleneted as the Baltimore offense is, this is really all they can ask for out of their starters. Taking a chance on Nestor Cortes makes sense for the O's.